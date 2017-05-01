 
Michael Muhney Really, Really Wants Back On The Young and the Restless

Kristyn Burtt

by

Kristyn Burtt is an LA-based entertainment reporter who has covered everything from 'Dancing With the Stars' to the Oscars. If she’s not on the red carpet, she’s at home in yoga pants watching Netflix and eating potato chips.

Image: Nikki Nelson/WENN
Michael Muhney utilizes fans to pitch CBS for a Y&R return; Will it work?

If you were an executive at CBS Daytime, what would you do about the Michael Muhney situation? The character he played on The Young and the Restless, Adam Newman, is presumed dead, but he quite possibly could be "soap-opera dead," meaning a resurrection could happen at any time.

More: Daytime Soaps Are in Jeopardy as Writers Threaten to Go on Strike

With Justin Hartley gone from the role and firmly planted on NBC’s This Is Us, Muhney wants the door to reopen for him over at Y&R. He’s now asking fans to help him with his pitch on Twitter:

Muhney knows he has a strong fanbase in his corner. They are supportive, vocal and are happily tweeting to the head of CBS Daytime, Angelica McDaniel as well as Senior Executive Vice President of Sony Pictures, Steven Kent and Executive Producer of Y&R, Mal Young.

More: How The Young and the Restless Wasted Elizabeth Hendrickson’s Return

Is Muhney’s campaign too late though? We know he had a difficult relationship with co-star Eric Braeden. It seems that Braeden’s new book, I'll Be Damned, alludes to that strain in a blind-item chapter. Muhney would like a second chance and prove that he’s changed, but would producers be willing to bet on him with alleged drama like this hanging over his head?

The other struggle is a sub-set of fans who oppose his return and the lingering suspicions of his issues with co-star Hunter King. Those rumors were never confirmed by any party, but Muhney has denied all of the allegations.

More: Jane Elliot Is Low-Key Leaving General Hospital This Week

The other hurdle Muhney has to jump is with head writer Sally Sussman. When she returned in the fall, she said quite confidently that Adam is dead. She had no plans to resurrect that storyline even though recent developments might indicate he’s still alive.

How will this real-life soap opera end? It might be too controversial for CBS Daytime to allow for Muhney’s return, unless the fans have the final word.

