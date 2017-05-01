 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Princess Charlotte's Birthday Portrait Is Our Royal Ray of Sunshine

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

View Profile
Image: Euan Cherry/WENN.com
Print

Kensington Palace has released a birthday portrait of the tiniest royal that will melt your heart

It's only Monday morning, and we've already got the cutest thing you're gonna see this week.

More: Kate Middleton and Prince William's Takeout Habits Are Just Like Ours

Princess Charlotte turns 2 on May 2. Ahead of the tiniest royal's birthday, Kensington Palace released a new official portrait of Princess Charlotte. I don't even like kids, but I just wanna hug her.

"The Duke and Duchess are very pleased to share this photograph as they celebrate Princess Charlotte's second birthday," the official statement from the palace read, as reported by E! News. "Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank everyone for all of the lovely messages they have received, and hope that everyone enjoys this photograph of Princess Charlotte as much as they do."

More: Can Local Folks Actually Attend Pippa Middleton's Wedding or Nah?

What makes the new photo even cuter is that Charlotte's mom, the Duchess of Cambridge formerly known as Kate Middleton, is the one who took it. It's actually become kind of a tradition for the young royal parents — Kate and Prince William — to take the kids' official portraits instead of photographers. And why not? They clearly have an eye for photography, because all the photos look amazing.

Unfortunately, we may not get more adorbs photos from Charlotte's birthday celebrations. According to People magazine, the royal family will be celebrating the occasion privately at home. Boo, Will and Kate. Don't you know we need to be updated on every aspect of your family's lives?

So we'll just have to use our imaginations to envision how cute little Charlotte's birthday party is going to be. Will she smash a cupcake all over her face? Most likely. Will she be dressed in toddler fashion that even grown-ups envy? Chances are high. Will Kate pull off the perfect party and look fabulous all the way through? You betcha.

More: Now We Can All Steal the Queen's Favorite Teatime Recipes

Happy birthday, Princess Charlotte!

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
Getting Over That Awful Breakup Is Just a Movie Away
'Roseanne' Is Only One of the '90s Cult Classics Making a TV Come Back
20 Photos That Prove Prince William & Kate Middleton Are the Cutest Couple Ever
19 'Star Wars' Easter Eggs You Probably Never Noticed
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. 12 Insanely Cool Indie Beauty Products You Didn’t Know Were at Sephora
  2. What Your Teenage Son Wants You to Know — but Won't Tell You
  3. Can You Actually Get Addicted to Diet Coke?
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started