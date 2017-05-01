After all this time, Kelly Ripa finally gets a co-host who is actually a perfect fit for the gig

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women’s involvement & influence in Hollywood. Additionally, she has bylines at Bustle, Keyfr...

The moment of truth has finally arrived! We now know who the official and permanent co-host of Live will be. Drumroll please...

It's Ryan Seacrest! According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ryan Seacrest will officially join Live as co-host alongside Kelly Ripa. The show is now effectively retitled as Live with Kelly and Ryan to accommodate the new permanent co-host. It's also being reported that Seacrest will serve as executive producer on Live with Kelly and Ryan and that he will be relocating from Los Angeles to New York City to really make his new gig work for him. Talk about committed, right?

Seacrest made his debut as co-host on Monday morning's show alongside Ripa. There was a palpable sense of anticipation in the air as Ripa spoke to someone off camera attempting to calm their nerves. Then, the camera cut to Ripa and Seacrest both walking on stage to roaring applause with the announcer saying Seacrest's name. It was a truly glorious moment and one that signaled the ushering in of a new Live era.

It's been a long road to this new co-host announcement. Since the sudden departure of former Live co-host Michael Strahan (rumored to be an acrimonious one), Ripa has been co-hosting Live with a variety of famous faces. It's become an admittedly charming trend in Live history because it's offered fans of the show a chance to see Ripa's chemistry with potential future co-hosts.

All excitement aside, Seacrest coming aboard Live actually makes a ton of sense. At this point an evergreen television personality, Seacrest could let his hosting chops go by the wayside. Now that American Idol has gone off the air, he's imaginably been looking to put his skills as host, interviewer and television nice guy to good use — aside from his red carpet coverage that is.

This is an exciting new beginning for both Ripa and Seacrest. I'm sure I speak for all of us when I say I'm curious to know what's in store for the new co-hosts.