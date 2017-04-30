It took Reddit to finally get Val Kilmer to admit he's a cancer survivor

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

We finally have some closure in the strange mystery that is Val Kilmer's cancer diagnosis.

Rumors have been flying for years that the Top Gun star was battling some sort of health issue. He was spotted at hospitals and had essentially disappeared from the public eye, prompting speculation about his health. Then, Michael Douglas slipped up and told reporters that his friend Kilmer had terminal throat cancer. Kilmer proceeded to flat-out deny that, saying Douglas was "misinformed."

Still, it's been pretty much common knowledge that Kilmer has been battling, if not cancer, then something. His repeated insistence that he was in good health was bizarre, TBH.

Finally, though, Kilmer admitted the truth. During a Reddit AMA, he was asked about the rumors, his denial and Michael Douglas.

"A while ago, Michael Douglas claimed you had terminal cancer," one Reddit user wrote. "What was the story behind that?"

Kilmer's answer? "He was probably trying to help me cause press probably asked where I was these days, and I did have a healing of cancer, but my tongue is still swollen altho healing all the time. Because I don’t sound my normal self yet people think I may still be under the weather."

A "healing of cancer." So Kilmer did have cancer. But, apparently, it wasn't terminal after all? Unless he's still sick and still trying to deny it? But why is Kilmer so hell-bent on keeping people from knowing about his cancer? He's definitely an eccentric guy, so maybe this is just more Val Kilmer being Val Kilmer. Still, we wish we knew the truth so we could send him some healing vibes.