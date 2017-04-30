Barbra Streisand knows how many Oscar nominations she's deserved, and she's calling people out

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Barbra Streisand is the damn definition of a strong woman: She knows exactly what she's worth, and she doesn't pull any punches about it.

During an interview at the Tribeca Film Festival on Saturday, Streisand said out loud what a lot of people think but don't have the guts to actually verbalize, and what even more people wrongly think isn't a thing: She's missed out on Oscar nominations because she's a woman, and sexism is alive and well and total bullshit. Shots fired by the queen!

The two films Streisand pointed to in particular were the ones she directed, Yentl and The Prince of Tides. Both films were well received, but Streisand was snubbed for director awards for both of them.

"I must have been more hurt than I thought, because I didn’t want to direct for years," she said. Streisand added that she felt like she didn't have much of a voice as a director, but she hopes she opened the door for other women to direct.

"Not enough women are directing now," she said. "I love when I see a woman’s name on the film, and then I want to see it be good."

Other women in Hollywood were part of the problem for her, though. "I don’t know how many women wanted to see a woman director," she explained, adding that jealousy and competitiveness meant that women in the industry weren't very supportive of one another, and female critics were harsher toward her than their male counterparts.

None of the female critics "talked about what the movie was trying to say," Streisand said. "It was not about what the movie was about — a celebration of women and all they could be."

Preach, Streisand!