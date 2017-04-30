Leonardo DiCaprio wasn't the only celeb at the Climate March, but he was the hottest

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: WENN.com

Leonardo DiCaprio, aka the environment's best bae, pretty much out-bae'd himself at the People's Climate March Sunday. I mean, look at him:

hi hello I'm currently at the People's Climate March in D.C. and Leonardo DiCaprio is 5ft from me pic.twitter.com/S7NMhEsWDp — Izzy (@lzzer) April 29, 2017

Also, we need to address the fact that he is so environmentally conscious, he recycled a standard office file folder to make his "Climate Change Is Real" sign. BAE.

Leonardo DiCaprio used a standard, office file folder for his climate march sign, lol https://t.co/KjGKcH0e9u #Tech #Technology pic.twitter.com/hvXEd9V8UA — Sohail Ahmad (@CEOatMobiVerse) April 29, 2017

DiCaprio wasn't the only celebrity there. Others, including Jared Leto and Jane Fonda, tweeted from the march while others tweeted their support.

Honored to join Indigenous leaders and native peoples as they fight for climate justice. Join me in standing with them. #ClimateMarch pic.twitter.com/Zrgt090lI6 — Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) April 29, 2017

"It is horrifying that we have to fight our own government to save the environment." -Ansel Adams #climatemarch pic.twitter.com/tlCG0hYAl7 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 29, 2017

People joined the official march in Washington, D.C., and sister marches all over the country to show support for science-based climate standards. This was an especially poignant time to hold the march, just a day after an announcement that the Environmental Protection Agency was taking down its website about climate change and placing it "under review."

DiCaprio has been involved in climate marches for years, and he's been an outspoken proponent of stricter standards to protect the environment. We'll say it one more time: bae.