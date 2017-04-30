 
/

Look at Leo DiCaprio Protecting the Environment Like the Bae He Is

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: WENN.com
Leonardo DiCaprio wasn't the only celeb at the Climate March, but he was the hottest

Leonardo DiCaprio, aka the environment's best bae, pretty much out-bae'd himself at the People's Climate March Sunday. I mean, look at him:

More: Leonardo DiCaprio's Losing BFF Tobey Maguire — Will His Heart Go On?

Also, we need to address the fact that he is so environmentally conscious, he recycled a standard office file folder to make his "Climate Change Is Real" sign. BAE.

More: Leonardo DiCaprio Is Schooling Ivanka Trump in the Ways of Climate Change

DiCaprio wasn't the only celebrity there. Others, including Jared Leto and Jane Fonda, tweeted from the march while others tweeted their support.

People joined the official march in Washington, D.C., and sister marches all over the country to show support for science-based climate standards. This was an especially poignant time to hold the march, just a day after an announcement that the Environmental Protection Agency was taking down its website about climate change and placing it "under review."

More: Leonardo DiCaprio and Donald Trump May Be Joining Forces — for a Good Cause

DiCaprio has been involved in climate marches for years, and he's been an outspoken proponent of stricter standards to protect the environment. We'll say it one more time: bae.

