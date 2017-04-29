Hackers try to ruin Orange is the New Black Season 5, and that's just not allowed

Image: Netflix

Print

Orange is the New Black Season 5 has been hacked in a crazy scheme where the thieves released the new season after Netflix refused to cave to ransom demands.

More: OITNB may have been avoiding conflict when they chose [SPOILER]'s killer

No, this is not a storyline on the new season, rather Netflix is getting the FBI involved to investigate the hackers, who leaked the entire 10 episode new season online with a taunting message for the streaming service.

"It didn't have to be this way, Netflix," the hacker wrote. "You're going to lose a lot more money in all of this than what our modest offer was. We're quite ashamed to breathe the same air as you. We figured a pragmatic business such as yourselves would see and understand the benefits of cooperating with a reasonable and merciful entity like ourselves."

More: OITNB Season 4 tackles privatization — but what the heck is that?

According to Variety, Netflix stated they are very aware of the leak and are having the issue investigated by the FBI.

"A production vendor used by several major TV studios had its security compromised and the appropriate law enforcement authorities are involved," Netflix explained.

In fact, Us Weekly is reporting the hackers are threatening to release other shows on other networks if their ransom demands aren't met. No word yet which other shows the hackers managed to get their hands on.

Hopefully karma is sweet this time around and the hackers end up in orange jumpsuits themselves.

More: OITNB's Laverne Cox reveals one major misconception about trans people

I know I, for one, will respect the integrity of the series and not go looking for the Season 5 leak online. I prefer to watch shows and movies as they were intended, in the form the creators had hoped we would enjoy their stories.