/

Selena Gomez Isn't Surprised By the 13 Reasons Why Backlash

Jessica Hickam

by

Image: Apega/WENN.com
Selena Gomez isn't letting the 13 Reasons Why controversy ruin her pride for the show

Look, I understand that in Hollywood you get used to criticism. Everyone wants to be a critic these days. So it's no wonder Selena Gomez is taking the 13 Reasons Why hate in stride.

More: Why I Have Big Problems With 13 Reasons Why

As an executive producer on the project, she's tackling the claims that the show glorifies suicide, though she only just recently commented publicly on the backlash.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Gomez explained, "We stayed very true to the book and that's initially what Jay Asher created, was a beautifully tragic, complicated yet suspenseful story, and I think that's what we wanted to do."

More: Suicide Prevention Apps Everyone Should Know About

She added, "We wanted to do it justice and, yeah, [the backlash is] going to come no matter what. It's not an easy subject to talk about, but I'm very fortunate with how it's doing."

What she didn't say is whether or not she agrees with the controversy and sees the points a lot of critics are making about the harm the show could do for emotional young adults, who are already contemplating suicide. For those teens, 13 Reasons Why should definitely be avoided. A school system in Canada is going so far as to ban talking about the show on school grounds and sent a message to parents warning them against the show. But while it's clear Gomez is sticking to the message in her project, she's also staying pretty PC about commenting on the heavy topics in the series.

More: My Teen Son Said He Wanted to End His Own Life

As someone who's had her fair share of struggles growing up in the spotlight, I'm surprised Gomez chose to stay quiet on this issue for so long. Especially with the shows stance against bullying. Of course, her experience is hers and hers alone to share.

