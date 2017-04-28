 
The Internet Is Very Confused and Unhappy With Casting JonBenét

Jessica Hickam

Image: Netflix
Casting JonBenét wasn't what anyone was expecting... at all

I'm so glad I'm not alone with all these Casting JonBenét feels. I finished the documentary, thinking only, "What the hell did I just watch?"

The documentary seemed more meta than an actual analysis of the JonBenét Ramsey case. I understand that creator Kitty Green was attempting a commentary on the fallout from the case and the lasting impression it left on the public, but I spent an hour and a half of my life watching random people commenting on a case. And, though some of them were loosely connected to the family, they still knew about as much as I did when it came to the circumstances and evidence surrounding the murder.

