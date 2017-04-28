Jamie Chung thinks this chinese actor isn't chinese enough for chinese-specific roles

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Apega/WENN.com

First things first: Hollywood has a serious diversity problem, and casting white leads to play roles based on people of color is a shit move.

And then there's this.

In a new interview with CBS News, Jamie Chung revealed that she really wanted a part in the upcoming film, Crazy Rich Asians – which, by the way, is actually doing a fantastic job of casting Asian actors for roles portraying Asian people. Bug Chung was turned down because she's Korean and the director wanted Chinese actors to play the Chinese characters in the book that preceded the film.

"I love [director Jon M Chu], but I get they wanted Chinese actors," she said.

Then, she was informed that Henry Golding, who was cast in the film, is half Chinese and half white.

"OK. I’m going to say it," she said. "That is some bullshit. Where do you draw the line to be ethnically conscious? But there’s so many loopholes so I kind of get screwed."

Uh. So half-Chinese isn't actually Chinese? I don't get it. Especially considering Chung's former stance on this sort of issue:

"She's not Asian enough. She's Korean, not Chinese. She's too Asian we need someone more American." STOP Trying to put me in a box. — Jamie Chung (@jamiechung1) April 25, 2017

Twitter was quick to take Chung down for her remarks.

@jamiechung1 Being half Asian doesn't make you any less Asian. U complain about it being cast as nonkorean?! How many half Asian roles you read for? — Aurora Adachi-Winter (@AuroraAW) April 25, 2017

uhh jamie chung sounds soooo bitter .... how does being half chinese & half white illegitimize someone as chinese ? — 言泰娜 (@starlaaaaaaa) April 25, 2017

Seriously, Jamie Chung, how Chinese is Chinese enough to deserve a role as a Chinese character? We're waiting.