I hope I never go through what Gwen Stefani is going through right now

There's bad news for Gwen Stefani fans who hoped to see her perform in Las Vegas Thursday: She had to cancel due to a serious health emergency that will have you sympathy cringing.

The Daily Mail reports that Stefani suffered from a ruptured eardrum that forced her to cancel the show. The site says she made the call after her doctors told her it was a bad idea to fly from Los Angeles to Las Vegas with her eardrum still fragile after rupturing. It originally ruptured during a flight earlier this week. She was admitted to LA's Cedars Sinai hospital after landing.

Stefani had been scheduled to perform a 30-minute set at a charity event for Keep the Memory Alive, an organization raising money and awareness for memory and movement disorders. Jennifer Hudson was called last minute to fill in for Stefani, and Jon Bon Jovi, the other headliner, performed as scheduled.

Guests at the event were informed just before the included dinner that Stefani wasn't able to travel or perform due to her injury. She also filmed a personal video for attendees, apologizing for having to cancel at the last minute.

"I am so sorry that I cannot attend tonight, But I wanted to send a message of congratulations to Andre Agassi and my dear friend Ronald Pearlman," she said in the video, giving a shout out to the two men being honored at the event for their philanthropy with Keep the Memory Alive.

Stefani still hasn't spoken publicly about her ruptured eardrum, but while it kept her from performing in Vegas, she did appear on both episodes of The Voice this week.