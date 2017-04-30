No one knows how to throw shade quite like the Real Housewives

Ever since Allyson Koerner can remember, she's been in a committed relationship — with the entertainment and TV world, that is. After receiving undergraduate and graduate degrees in English and journalism, respectively, she's been living...

Image: Nicole Weingart/Bravo

It's no secret the Real Housewives know a thing or two about shade. Over the years and as seasons continue, it seems like the women develop even more impressive shade skills. They definitely aren't afraid to channel their inner mean girl.

That brings us to this much-needed ranking of all the times the Housewives were shady ice queens. Of course, there are an infinite amount of these specific moments, making it impossible to list all of them. So, we're including some of the most memorable ones that fans will never forget — and some of our favorites.

As you'll notice, several moments from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 7 scored quite a few of the top spots. That's not because it's our favorite (we're a little partial to Real Housewives of New York City), but the California-based women were absolutely on fire with their shade this past season. How could we not mention them?

It's unbelievable how much shade a group of women can throw, but Real Housewives wouldn't be the same without it, that's for sure. Now, let's get to this very important ranking.

29. Kelly schools Bethenny

Yeah, Kelly Bensimon never thought of Bethenny Frankel as a friend.

28. Nene and Kim's wig

Sometimes NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak just didn't see eye to eye.

27. Dina vs. Danielle

Dina Manzo never had time for Danielle Staub.

26. The sprinkle cookies

We never got to see Teresa Giudice throw out Melissa Gorga's sprinkle cookies, but just hearing it made us cringe.

25. Jill's not impressed

Jill Zarin so didn't want to be at Alex McCord's Brooklyn Fashion Week show.

24. Kenya & Porsha's hair digs

Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams despise each other just as much as they despise each other's hair.

23. Garbage

Whenever Teresa uses "garbage," it's as cold as ice.

22. "Book-gate"

Aviva Drescher, we hate to break it to you, but Carole Radziwill would never use a ghostwriter for a book.

21. Ramona against the Berkshires

Remember during RHONY Season 6 when the women visited Heather Thomson's Berkshires home and Ramona ordered her own personal air conditioner and then chartered her own private jet to leave? Anyone else get chills — and not from the A/C?

20. Are you homeless?

"You don't have a home?" No, Gizelle Bryant, Monique Samuels actually has four homes.

19. Caroline doesn't care

Sometimes Caroline Manzo has more important things to worry about, Kathy Wakile.

18. What is white trash?

Aviva calling Sonja Morgan and Ramona white trash was way below the belt.

17. Luann hates Alex's shoes

The Countess had no time for Alex's loud shoes, especially when she was storming down the stairs in Morocco to fight with Luann D'Agostino.

16. Heather vs. Shannon

If you're not on the same page as Heather Dubrow, you may get thrown out of her house, like Shannon Beador.

15. When Karen Huger did this

Karen is the queen of Potomac — and apparently all of the etiquette rules.

14. "Get a hobby!"

Bethenny telling Jill this really added fuel to the fire at the end of their friendship.

13. Teresa's one-liner

Teresa never could help herself around Danielle Staub.

12. Alexis' religious boobs

Tamra Judge never was a fan of Alexis Bellino.

11. Sherée vs. Moore Manor

Sherée Whitfield wasn't here for Kenya Moore and her new home.

10. Kenya vs. Chateau Sherée

Like Sherée, Kenya couldn't help but take a dig at Chateau Sherée.

9. The wrath of NeNe

When she wasn't dissing on her wig, NeNe went there with Kim.

8. Teresa's criminal background

Jacqueline Laurita really couldn't help herself. Yikes.

7. It's about "important shit"

This is what happens when you mess with Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley.

6. Doing crystal meth

Before Brandi Glanville and Kim Richards were friends, they were having conversations like this.

5. "Panty-gate"

Dorit's so-called funny panty gift to Erika was, well, not funny.

4. "Meal ticket"

Kim Richards and Lisa Rinna will never be on the same page.

3. Coke and bathrooms

This is what happens when you're at Dorit's dinner party and everyone gets up and leaves the table, except for Lisa Rinna.

2. Sonja's vagina

If talk about Dorinda Medley behind her back and to the tabloids, she might bring up your vagina and sex life.

1. The bunny

The iciest moment in Real Housewives history yet. This will seriously be hard to beat.

Now, if you'll excuse us, we definitely need several beverages after all that shade.

