Gwyneth Paltrow Reaches Peak Gwyneth Paltrow With 'Collectible' Goop Magazine

Christina Marfice

Image: Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/WENN.com
Gwyneth Paltrow has officially outdone herself with newest Goop product

Gwyneth Paltrow, she of vaginal steam cleaning, gold-plated dildos and in-home jellyfish tanks, has finally done what we assumed she would never do: She's reached peak Gwyneth Paltrow.

More: The Surprising Reason Gwyneth Paltrow Won't Eat Octopus

And by that, we don't mean she's outdone the extravagant and often weird products she's offered on her lifestyle website, Goop, for years. We mean she's just done the most Gwyneth Paltrow thing imaginable: She's launching a "collectible" Goop magazine.

Paltrow has partnered up with Condé Nast, easily one of the biggest names in magazine publishing on the planet, to produce the publication, which Elle reports will hit newsstands in September. Goop magazine will publish quartlerly in print, but will also include digital and social content, though we're not sure how that's any different from the Goop website in its current form. It'll tackle topics like health and fitness, cooking and recipes and style and design, again, pretty much just like the Goop website. In fact, it's pretty clear that this is basically a fancy, printed out version of the website. But it's a collectible, so jump on it.

More: Let's Figure Out Why Gwyneth Paltrow Is on the Reality Show Planet of the Apps

A spokesperson for Goop told Elle the new magazine will be "original and produced by Goop, while the creative is an artistic collaboration between Goop and Condé Nast."

Paltrow herself added that the collab between her brande and Condé is "an opportunity for us to push our boundaries visually and deliver Goop's point of view to consumers in new, dynamic ways."

This comes right after Goop opened its first pop-up beauty store in New York, which came just after Paltrow revealed that she really wants to distance herself from the brand for some reason.

"My dream is that one day no one will remember that I had anything to do with it," she said at the 2016 Sage Summit in Chicago.

More: Goop's Latest Advice to Take Iodine Doesn't Sit Well With Actual Doctors

Just not before releasing her collectible mag, obvi.

