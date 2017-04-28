Scarlett Johansson wants to party like it's 1945 because that's literally when her new drinking buddy was born

So Scarlett Johansson has a dopelganger, and they look scary alike. The only issue? Said doppelganger is 72 years old, and she looked just like ScarJo when she was 22, so the resemblance may not be quite as striking as it once was.
Still, check out the photo that a Reddit user posted of his then-22-year-old grandma, Geraldine.
My Grandma Looked Like Scarlett Johansson When She Was Younger
Uncanny, right? Even Johansson thought so, and now she wants to get her grandma twin drunk, you know, like you do.
"This video is for grandma Geraldine," she said in a message posted to YouTube for her doppelganger. "Geraldine, I cannot tell you, I have been absolutely inundated with emails and messages about how much we look alike. And I had to look at the photo myself. Holy crap! I want to meet you in person!"
And, naturally, ScarJo wants to take the septuagenarian partying, because what else would you do in this kind of a situation?
"I saw that you were, quote, 'drunk as a skunk' when taking that photo, and I would like to see your drunk face," Johansson said. "I want to share a drunk face with you. Let’s have a drink, Geraldine. I would like to invite you to — do you want to come see Rough Night with me, be my guest? We're a bunch of partying girls, so it's a good running theme. I'll cover all your hidden costs."
She ended the video, "I'll see you at the bar. Be there or be square."
You heard her, Geraldine. Time to turn up.
