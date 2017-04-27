Donald Trump should ask Barack Obama for pointers on staying out of the dog house

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC. When she isn't slinging sass for SheKnows, she enjoys watching campy SyFy creature features (Pirahnaconda, anyone?), trolling the internet for dance work...

Image: WENN.com

Print

You never know what the week holds in the world of Donald Trump's Twitter account, but Wednesday brought about a seemingly (and uncharacteristically) innocuous tweet from "45" — a birthday message to his wife, Melania.

More: Not Fake News — Trumps Oval Office Has a Button for Soda Delivery

Of course, it simply wouldn't be the Donald if he didn't stir up a little controversy, and his birthday wishes to the new First Lady prove to be no exception. So, what's the problem, right? (Yes, I'm aware of how much there is to unpack in that question.)

Leave it to the good people of the interwebz to bring to light the almost farcical nature of Donald's tweet.

For starters, Mashable's MJ Franklin quickly pointed out that the American flag depicted in the Donald's graphic message to Melania only has 39 stars. So either someone in the graphics department was playing as fast and loose with design as 45 does with facts, or the prez has some secret state-trimming agenda we're not privy to.

There are only 39 stars on that flag, sir. https://t.co/KATgoLIQUv — Dan Zak (@MrDanZak) April 27, 2017

This is so weird: The American flag on @FLOTUS Melania Trump's birthday card only has 39 stars.

H/t: @eventsforgood pic.twitter.com/IYd2hdOXGJ — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) April 27, 2017

Naturally, that wasn't the only commentary making the rounds, though. Countless people weighed in with their opinions about Donald's generic message to Melania. Some used subtle sarcasm to get their point across.

More: OMG, Donald Trump Is Just a Real Housewife in Disguise

People criticise Trump for wishing Melania happy birthday on Twitter, but I think it shows he cares about his employees. — James Martin (@Pundamentalism) April 26, 2017

Others were outright unimpressed by Donald's egocentric shout-out.

Could they have NOT picked an image with Trump in the middle for his wife's birthday card? Oh...wait...Trumps a world class narcissist. — Jack Goodman (@HankChinaski27) April 28, 2017

Of course, many people simply lamented the tweet on Melania's behalf — present party included. I mean, is it too much to ask for a birthday message from your husband that doesn't read like a discount card from a picked-over drug store aisle?

Perhaps 45 could have thrown in "my beloved wife" or "I love you" in there somewhere amid the handwriting font and HAPPY BIRTHDAY caps. While it would be easy to pass this off as the work of an intern, it's ironic that Donald's typical tweet-storms are so personal and passionate in nature and, yet, his wife gets this lukewarm ode on her special day.

More: Anderson Cooper Reacting to Trump's North Korea Comments Is All of Us

Admittedly, though, maybe I'm still just salty over the departure of lovebirds Barack and Michelle, who never shied away from showing their true feelings for each other. Exhibit A? The tweet Barack sent his bride for her birthday this January.

To the girl from the South Side who took on a role she didn't ask for and made it her own: Happy Birthday, Michelle. I love you. pic.twitter.com/lvjfx418hn — President Obama (@POTUS44) January 17, 2017

Now that, my friends, is a birthday tweet. For future reference, Trump, this is the kind of birthday message your lovely wife deserves.

In any case, here's wishing our FLOTUS, Melania, a very happy 47th birthday!