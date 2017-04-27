Kim Kardashian West just revealed her bizarre breastfeeding tactic inspired by sibling rivalry

Julie Sprankles is a freelance writer living in the storied city of Charleston, SC. When she isn't slinging sass for SheKnows, she enjoys watching campy SyFy creature features (Pirahnaconda, anyone?), trolling the internet for dance work...

Listen, a mama's gotta do what a mama's gotta do — and Kim Kardashian proves that no amount of fame or celebrity will curb a mother's ingenuity when it comes to her kids. In other words, things get weird in the Kardashian West household, too.

During an appearance Thursday on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 36-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star spoke candidly about her adorable littles ones North, 3, and Saint, 1.

"[Saint] is so sweet — he's such a good, good boy, such a good person," Kardashian West said, beaming. And as for North? Apparently the precocious girl goes to show that siblings often have polar opposite personalities.

In a refreshingly frank revelation, Kardashian West admitted, "North just beats him up all day long, and he doesn't cry... she's just awful. She's so jealous. I thought it was a phase, and it's not going away."

Curious about just how jealous North gets? Kardashian West shared an anecdote that made it abundantly clear she wasn't exaggerating, explaining she would have to put a milk box and straw up to her free breast while feeding Saint in order to appease her little diva.

"The things you do," she said, laughing.

Ain't it the truth! If that sounds especially strange to you, well, rest assured — it is. But it's also just another day in the life of being a parent. On a near-constant basis, you do about 100 things you never in a million years imagined you would do or say.

Just yesterday, I had to tell my four year old to stop peeing on the dog. In the driveway. In our busy city neighborhood. Ah, good times.

The point is that parenting is the epitome of weird. Some days you feel like you're winning and other days you wish somebody would hand you a milk box and cuddle you for a little while.

Kudos to Kardashian West for not being afraid to share the less-than-picture-perfect parts of parenting that are often glossed over when you see celebrity families in magazines and on TV. In fact, the busy mom of two seems to be experiencing a true epiphany of perspective lately.

Speaking of her terrifying Paris robbery, Kardashian West said through tears, "I feel like that was so meant to happen to me. I'm such a different person... I really feel like things happen in your life to teach you things. I was definitely materialistic before and — not that there's anything bad with having things, but — I'm so happy that my kids get this me."

