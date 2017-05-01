 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Law & Order: SVU Fans — the Time Has Come for a Stabler & Benson Reunion

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

View Profile
Image: Brian To/WENN.com
Print

It's not confirmed yet, but there's a good chance Christopher Meloni's returning to Law & Order: SVU

Law and Order: SVU fans, it's been a long, tough six years slogging through seasons that were just plain forgettable because we no longer have the incredible partnership that made the show so great to begin with: Benson and Stabler.

More: Stabler and Benson's Law & Order: SVU Chemistry Was Hot Off-Screen Too

Sure, we've dealt with it, because the show's storylines are just too compelling for an all-out boycott. But that doesn't mean we've been happy about only having one half of that duo ever since Christopher Meloni left after the 12th season.

We've been practically begging for an on-screen reunion since then. And could it be that our cries have been heard? Could Meloni actually reunite with his on-screen partner, Mariska Hargitay, and make all our SVU dreams come true?

More: 5 Stars Who've Been Ripped Off at the Emmys

Well, nothing is really in the works yet. But. BUT. If he were asked, Meloni probably wouldn't say no, so that's a step in the right direction, right?

"I have always said I would be open to it," he told Entertainment Tonight at the NRDC Stand Up for the Planet Benefit in Los Angeles on Tuesday. "[The] circumstances have to be right, that is all."

Uh, the circumstances were right from the moment Meloni and Hargitay graced our TV screens together with their palpable chemistry, thank you very much.

Meloni added, "We will see [if I return for the series finale]. It has never been brought up to me, so that is the kind of question that's kind of out of my hands."

You hear that, producers? We want this. He wants this. You know what you have to do. For the love of all our 18 years of SVU fandom, make. It. Happen.

More: SVU's Mariska Hargitay & Christopher Meloni Have Reunited — for a Selfie

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
10 Things to Know About Kelly Ripa's Gorgeous Daughter, Lola Consuelos
Getting Over That Awful Breakup Is Just a Movie Away
'Roseanne' Is Only One of the '90s Cult Classics Making a TV Come Back
20 Photos That Prove Prince William & Kate Middleton Are the Cutest Couple Ever
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. 12 Insanely Cool Indie Beauty Products You Didn’t Know Were at Sephora
  2. What Your Teenage Son Wants You to Know — but Won't Tell You
  3. Can You Actually Get Addicted to Diet Coke?
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started