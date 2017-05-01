It's not confirmed yet, but there's a good chance Christopher Meloni's returning to Law & Order: SVU

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Law and Order: SVU fans, it's been a long, tough six years slogging through seasons that were just plain forgettable because we no longer have the incredible partnership that made the show so great to begin with: Benson and Stabler.

Sure, we've dealt with it, because the show's storylines are just too compelling for an all-out boycott. But that doesn't mean we've been happy about only having one half of that duo ever since Christopher Meloni left after the 12th season.

We've been practically begging for an on-screen reunion since then. And could it be that our cries have been heard? Could Meloni actually reunite with his on-screen partner, Mariska Hargitay, and make all our SVU dreams come true?

Well, nothing is really in the works yet. But. BUT. If he were asked, Meloni probably wouldn't say no, so that's a step in the right direction, right?

"I have always said I would be open to it," he told Entertainment Tonight at the NRDC Stand Up for the Planet Benefit in Los Angeles on Tuesday. "[The] circumstances have to be right, that is all."

Uh, the circumstances were right from the moment Meloni and Hargitay graced our TV screens together with their palpable chemistry, thank you very much.

Meloni added, "We will see [if I return for the series finale]. It has never been brought up to me, so that is the kind of question that's kind of out of my hands."

You hear that, producers? We want this. He wants this. You know what you have to do. For the love of all our 18 years of SVU fandom, make. It. Happen.

