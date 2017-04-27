We thought we were in for a boring, predictable night of Survivor, but Sarah decided to take the reins

Sarah Aswell is a freelance humor writer who lives in Missoula, Montana, with her husband and two kids. Her words have appeared in places like The New Yorker, McSweeney’s, The Hairpin, and more.

Image: CBS

When the cast of Survivor: Game Changers was announced, fans immediately started complaining about certain members of the cast: that some of the chosen players weren't strong enough and hadn't even proven that they were "game changers." Sarah Lacina was definitely part of that conversation: she finished 11th on Season 28 and was only the first member of the jury and was seen as a bit of a pushover.

As this season has revved up, Sarah has been flying pretty low to the radar. She told CBS before the game started: "I’m more cut-throat now. I’m not out there to make friends and I’m willing to go against my word," but we didn't really see any of that happening for the first 26 days on the island.

But now. Watch out.

Last night's episode was called "A Line in the Concrete," but it should have been called "Sarah's Show." Not only did the small-town cop quietly organize a blindsiding of one of the most powerful people in the tribe, she also played the technical game well while also winning emotional/social points with key players. Here are her big three accomplishments from the night:

Of the 10 castaways left on #SurvivorGameChangers, only Brad, Sarah, and Troyzan are playing better than their prior seasons. #Survivor — Oliver (@reflxn) April 27, 2017

She soared in likability

Sarah keeps her head down in camp, working hard and staying relatively quiet and drama free. Last night, though, when fellow team mate Cirie began to struggle with physical exhaustion during the rewards challenge, Sarah quickly and decisively jumped into the water to help. Even after the team lost the challenge, Sarah stayed to help Cirie finish. It might not seem like game play at first, but later, when Sarah and Cirie start to strategize, you know that there is a strong personal bond there.

On top of that Sarah looked good for her teammates. You can argue that likability doesn't matter a bit on Survivor, but it absolutely does. Michaela was almost voted out because of her personality, and no one argued that Debbie should be kept around for what she adds around the campfire. Being seen as a good, cooperative, helpful, and brave player helps, and Sarah made major points.

Catching up on last night's #Survivor. May or may not be bawling at Cirie crossing the balance beam. You go girl! — Sarah Aubrey (@SarahAubrey02) April 27, 2017

She saw something no one else did

At the end of the rewards challenge, the winners jumped on a plane to a feast while the losers climbed into a boat to go back to shore. But as they were leaving, Sarah saw something on the bench beneath Michaela, the player who was sitting out the challenge. She jumped in the water, swam to it, and grabbed it: an advantage that gives her the ability to steal someone else's vote.

When asked about it by producers, Sarah explains that sharp observation a talent she has as a cop–she even notices when cars have expired inspection stickers on their cars.

It's a tiny detail, but it's also an advantage that could absolutely save her neck down the road even if she gets into pretty deep trouble.

How amazing was it that Sarah saw the advantage, made a plan, and perfectly executed it? Now to use the advantage properly! #Survivor — Anna Milliken (@AnnaMilli7) April 27, 2017

She took down Debbie in style

Finally, in her crowning achievement, Sarah flipped from one alliance to the other, orchestrating a simple, beautiful power shift that ended with Debbie getting her torch extinguished at the end of the night, completely blindsided by what happened. At tribal council, Debbie said it took just ten minutes for her alliance of six to decide that Angela was going to be voted off, and then, when asked if she was sure about the outcome of the vote said, "Is perception reality?"

Not on Survivor, it's not, Debbie.

Debbie: The line is drawn in concrete!

Sarah: well about that... #Survivor — Nicki Pszeniczka (@NickiPszeniczka) April 27, 2017

Now Brad, Sierra, Troyzan, and Tai are the only four remaining of the alliance of six, and one of them might be on the chopping block next week. Tai has two immunity idols to protect him, but the other three may have to play mightily hard to win the immunity challenge.

Even viewers who aren't huge fans of Sarah could get behind waving goodbye to Debbie:

Michaela eating while Debbie gets voted out is one of the greatest gifts I've ever received. #SurvivorGameChangers #survivor — Dana (@d_parkerr) April 27, 2017

live every day like you're as happy as Zeke was when he was casting his vote for Debbie. #Survivor @zekerchief @DebbieDonWan pic.twitter.com/MdBAFrDSSS — Drew Boehmker (@IfUSeekDrew) April 27, 2017

#survivor I guess debbie can go back to "modeling " and "flying planes" — Alan (@ADM_TEXAN) April 27, 2017

