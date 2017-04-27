MVP (most valuable politician) Joe Biden is now teaching boys the definition of rape

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: W.Wade/WENN

Print

Joe Biden is such a rape culture-crushing bae. Why, why didn't he run for president? Ugh.

More: 13 Joe Biden Pickup Lines That Will Go Down in History

On Wednesday, he spoke to a group of male students at George Mason University about rape culture and he did not fuck around. No, nothing was sugarcoated. Uncle Joe just laid out the straight definition of rape in hopes that it would get into these dudes' heads and they would remember it and tell all their friends, because for some reason, there's still some dispute about what that definition is exactly.

"Guys, a woman who’s dead drunk cannot consent," Biden said. "You are raping her."

Preach, Uncle Joe.

“Guys, a woman who’s dead drunk cannot consent. You are raping her." Joe Biden doesn't mince words in a powerful speech to college students pic.twitter.com/iO1AWDIFcM — CNN (@CNN) April 27, 2017

More: Barack Obama and Joe Biden's Bromance Ain't No Lie — Just Ask Their Wives

Biden also threw a little shade toward the new administration, talking about what is and isn't supposed to go down in locker rooms.

"I've been in a lot of locker rooms. I don't know where in locker rooms, where it is acceptable to talk about, 'Man, I was out this weekend and boy, I got a piece of her, and I did this and I did that,'" he said. "The guys who usually say that are usually the ugliest sons of bi... guns in the room. Here's the deal guys, you gotta speak up. You cannot let that kind of talk be bred on a college campus."

Biden and former president Barack Obama founded It's On Us, an organization seeking to "[c]reate an environment in which sexual assault is unacceptable and survivors are supported." Biden is still doing work with the organization, because of course he is.

Standing ovation and by far loudest applause of the playoffs at the Phone Booth for Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/01oONM3HcM — Barno (@DCBarno) April 26, 2017

More: Joe Biden the Person Met Joe Biden the Dog and the Pictures Nearly Killed Us

He is, after all, the man who gets standing ovations simply for existing at a basketball game.