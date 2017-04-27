 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Joe Biden Is Teaching College Boys About Rape, Because It's Come to That

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

View Profile
Image: W.Wade/WENN
Print

MVP (most valuable politician) Joe Biden is now teaching boys the definition of rape

Joe Biden is such a rape culture-crushing bae. Why, why didn't he run for president? Ugh.

More: 13 Joe Biden Pickup Lines That Will Go Down in History

On Wednesday, he spoke to a group of male students at George Mason University about rape culture and he did not fuck around. No, nothing was sugarcoated. Uncle Joe just laid out the straight definition of rape in hopes that it would get into these dudes' heads and they would remember it and tell all their friends, because for some reason, there's still some dispute about what that definition is exactly.

"Guys, a woman who’s dead drunk cannot consent," Biden said. "You are raping her."

Preach, Uncle Joe.

More: Barack Obama and Joe Biden's Bromance Ain't No Lie — Just Ask Their Wives

Biden also threw a little shade toward the new administration, talking about what is and isn't supposed to go down in locker rooms.

"I've been in a lot of locker rooms. I don't know where in locker rooms, where it is acceptable to talk about, 'Man, I was out this weekend and boy, I got a piece of her, and I did this and I did that,'" he said. "The guys who usually say that are usually the ugliest sons of bi... guns in the room. Here's the deal guys, you gotta speak up. You cannot let that kind of talk be bred on a college campus."

Biden and former president Barack Obama founded It's On Us, an organization seeking to "[c]reate an environment in which sexual assault is unacceptable and survivors are supported." Biden is still doing work with the organization, because of course he is.

More: Joe Biden the Person Met Joe Biden the Dog and the Pictures Nearly Killed Us

He is, after all, the man who gets standing ovations simply for existing at a basketball game.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
14 Most Perplexing Cold Cases Ever
14 Wild Things You Didn't Know About Albert Einstein
24 Pics of Channing Tatum in a Uniform, a Tank Top or Totally Topless
9 TV Shows You Need to Re-watch With Your Kids
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. 12 Insanely Cool Indie Beauty Products You Didn’t Know Were at Sephora
  2. What Your Teenage Son Wants You to Know — but Won't Tell You
  3. Can You Actually Get Addicted to Diet Coke?
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started