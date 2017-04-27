The Real Housewives of Atlanta are welcoming back one of their own

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Yes, fam, you read that correctly. It's true. Kim Zolciak is coming back to The Real Housewives of Atlanta!

But before you get too excited, just know, there's a little bit of a catch: She's not going to be a full time cast member. Honestly, we don't even know for sure what that means. A source close to production of the show's 10th season spilled the news, saying, "It will be in a smaller role."

According to that source, the details of Zolciak's return haven't even been fully worked out yet — Bravo hasn't even determined yet how many episodes Zolciak will appear in. But for the news to be making headlines like it is, we can't help but hope her involvement is going to be more than minor.

Zolciak was one of the original cast members on RHOA, and she owned the first season by dating an unnamed sugar daddy and having absolutely zero reservations about telling the other women where she got all her money for fancy clothes and shoes. Even after she ended that relationship and married Kroy Biermann, she was an endless source of drama and controversy, but only the good kind that makes for great reality TV. She was an excellent character, and since she left the show in 2012 to star in her spinoff, Don't Be Tardy, we've missed the heck out of her on RHOA.

So consider this our open letter to Bravo's powers that be: If Zolciak can't be a full time cast member, can she at least have a significant role in the next season?