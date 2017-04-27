 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Kim Zolciak Is Restoring RHOA to Its Former Glory

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

View Profile
Image: RWong/WENN.com
Print

The Real Housewives of Atlanta are welcoming back one of their own

Yes, fam, you read that correctly. It's true. Kim Zolciak is coming back to The Real Housewives of Atlanta!

More: Kim Zolciak's Health Problems Are Still Persisting

But before you get too excited, just know, there's a little bit of a catch: She's not going to be a full time cast member. Honestly, we don't even know for sure what that means. A source close to production of the show's 10th season spilled the news, saying, "It will be in a smaller role."

According to that source, the details of Zolciak's return haven't even been fully worked out yet — Bravo hasn't even determined yet how many episodes Zolciak will appear in. But for the news to be making headlines like it is, we can't help but hope her involvement is going to be more than minor.

More: Kim Zolciak Wants Everyone to Know the Truth Behind All the Divorce Rumors

Zolciak was one of the original cast members on RHOA, and she owned the first season by dating an unnamed sugar daddy and having absolutely zero reservations about telling the other women where she got all her money for fancy clothes and shoes. Even after she ended that relationship and married Kroy Biermann, she was an endless source of drama and controversy, but only the good kind that makes for great reality TV. She was an excellent character, and since she left the show in 2012 to star in her spinoff, Don't Be Tardy, we've missed the heck out of her on RHOA.

More: Kim Zolciak's Baby-Making Days Might Not Be Over Just Yet

So consider this our open letter to Bravo's powers that be: If Zolciak can't be a full time cast member, can she at least have a significant role in the next season?

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
14 Wild Things You Didn't Know About Albert Einstein
24 Pics of Channing Tatum in a Uniform, a Tank Top or Totally Topless
9 TV Shows You Need to Re-watch With Your Kids
New Supernatural Photos Hint Castiel's Life Is in Danger
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. 12 Insanely Cool Indie Beauty Products You Didn’t Know Were at Sephora
  2. What Your Teenage Son Wants You to Know — but Won't Tell You
  3. Can You Actually Get Addicted to Diet Coke?
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started