Johnny Depp whines about his mismanaged funds again and it's getting old

Image: FayesVision/WENN

Shots were fired yet again between Johnny Depp and his former business managers, Joel and Rob Mandel, at The Management Group. Depp stirred a new round in the war of words in his Tuesday interview with The Wall Street Journal.

Depp believes TMG is to blame for not putting a halt to his spending by firing him as a client. He thinks it was their responsibility to reign in his spending.

"Why didn't they drop me as a client if I was so out of control?" Depp told The WSJ. "I've worked very, very hard for a lot of years and trusted a lot of people, some who've clearly let me down."

That didn’t sit too well with TMG who unleashed their own strong words back to Depp in a statement to USA Today.

“[Depp is a] "habitual liar who denies responsibility for his own outrageous conduct and coerces others to lie for him. Johnny Depp and his sister were involved in every significant business decision during the 17 years TMG represented him," the statement said. "Depp now admits to his extravagant spending, but blames TMG for not dropping him as a client."

The financial war has been going on for months after Depp filed a lawsuit seeking $25 million against TMG for misconduct and mismanagement of his personal fortune. He stated that TMG is the reason he is $40 million in debt.

The Mandel brothers countersued and claimed Depp lived off of $2 million per month, which was well beyond his means even though they warned him. Depp doesn’t seem to agree with their philosophy.

“It's my money,” said Depp to The WSJ. "If I want to buy 15,000 cotton balls a day, it's my thing."

OK, Depp certainly didn’t buy 15,000 cotton balls, but he did enjoy 14 residences, $30,000 per month on wine and $3 million to shoot Hunter S. Thompson’s ashes out of a cannon. As much fun as that sounds, it was expensive.

With new evidence entered by Depp’s lawyers on Tuesday, the case is taking another strange turn with a former TMG employee siding with the actor. While TMG calls him a “vindictive former TMG employee who was fired seven years ago,” Depp is banking on his testimony to help him get his money back.

In the meantime, Depp and his former business managers will continue to sling mud back and forth because both sides want to win.