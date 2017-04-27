Kesha has finally gotten some good news in her long legal battle with Sony

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Amid a years-long legal battle with Sony's Kemosabe Records, Kesha may have finally gotten a break: Dr. Luke isn't the company's CEO anymore.

Legal documents obtained by The Hollywood Reporter state that Dr. Luke "is no longer the CEO of Kemosabe Records and does not have authority to act on its behalf," and that he's still involved with the company in some capacity, but hasn't served as its CEO since March 31.

Kesha filed a lawsuit against Dr. Luke back in 2014, accusing him of sexual assault and battery and asking Sony to release her from her contract. Since then, the two have had a very public back-and-forth that has become "a public relations headache" for Sony, a source told The Wrap.

Dr. Luke maintained his innocence throughout the fight, but Kesha had receipts; she filed documents in court that made public emails Dr. Luke and his team had sent to her and about her, criticizing her weight and appearance. Dr. Luke fired back by filing his own documents, including emails Kesha's own team wrote about her weight and diet. Meanwhile, the sexual assault claims were never proven, and a judge decided Kesha would not be released from her Sony contract, but could work for another producer at the company instead of Dr. Luke.

Kesha is still legally obligated to stick with Sony, but now that the label has dropped Dr. Luke, we can only hope she'll finally start releasing new music. Even more, though, we hope she's able to find some peace now that she'll be able to work away from her accused abuser.

