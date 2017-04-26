 
/

Because We Can't Handle Anymore Sad News, Let's Talk About Frozen 2

Allie Gemmill

by

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women’s involvement & influence in Hollywood. Additionally, she has bylines at Bustle, Keyfr...

Image: Disney
What the world needs right now is something seriously cool, super-fun and really mood-lifting

What the world needs right now is something seriously cool, super-fun and potentially mood-lifting. Enter: Disney movie announcements. Mercifully, Disney has once again come through for all of us loathing the daily drudgeries of life and craving some good news.

According to Variety, Disney's movie release schedule over the next four years indicates they're going to be the busiest studio in Hollywood. There appears to be a whole slew of films coming our way; brace yourself. While there's a ton of exciting films on the schedule, the one most people (like me) are incredibly excited for is Frozen 2, which is scheduled for release on Nov. 27, 2019.

That's right. I said it: Frozen. 2. Is. Happening. And no, I won't let it go (get it?).

More: Let Frozen’s Elsa's Sexuality Go — Just Let It Go!

There's long been rumblings about when Frozen 2 would happen and who would be involved. Its place on the Disney release schedule has signaled that our time of frantic curiosity is coming to an end, and we can actually legitimately get excited about Frozen 2. Sure, it's more than two years away, but that didn't stop the cast of Frozen from tweeting out their excitement.

More: Frozen 2 Wants Jennifer Lawrence, but Will She Agree to Sing?

More: Benedict Cumberbatch in Frozen 2? The Writers Reveal the Actors They'd Want

Oh, and in case you were wondering how the fans of Frozen felt about this news...

Yeah, I think they're pretty excited for it. Why wouldn't they be? Arguably one of Disney's biggest hits in the animation department in recent years, the Frozen fandom has grown massively since its release. Sure, the endless covers of "Let It Go" and "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" probably drove you up a wall at some point, but it doesn't mean there's not a lot left to explore in the Frozen-verse.

If you happen to be one of the many Disney fans who isn't particularly hyped about Frozen 2 (I get it, but I'm rolling my eyes at you), then how about I make your day by announcing some other equally exciting upcoming Disney movie release dates?

Black Panther: Feb. 16, 2018

What the world needs right now is something seriously cool, super-fun and really mood-lifting
Image: Giphy

One of Marvel's most exciting franchises, which features a prominently and predominantly black cast, hits next summer.

The Incredibles 2: June 15, 2018

What the world needs right now is something seriously cool, super-fun and really mood-lifting
Image: Giphy

Get your supersuits ready for more fantastic Incredibles adventures.

Mulan: Nov. 2, 2018

What the world needs right now is something seriously cool, super-fun and really mood-lifting
Image: Giphy

Expect the live-action version of Mulan to be hella thrilling and empowering to women everywhere.

Captain Marvel: March 8, 2019

What the world needs right now is something seriously cool, super-fun and really mood-lifting
Image: Giphy

Brie Larson is taking on Marvel's first female-led solo superhero origin story. Hell, yes.

The Lion King: July 19, 2019

What the world needs right now is something seriously cool, super-fun and really mood-lifting
Image: Giphy

The live-action remake of a millennial favorite is going to make summer 2019 fan-freaking-tastic.

Indiana Jones (Title TBD): July 10, 2020

What the world needs right now is something seriously cool, super-fun and really mood-lifting
Image: Giphy

A fifth installment in the adventures of our favorite tomb raider is on the books for 2020, but why do we have to wait that long? Not cool, Disney.

I am high-key here for all of it. We need this kind of happiness right now, don't you think?

Which movie are you most excited for? Let us know in the comments below.

