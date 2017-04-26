 
Bill Cosby Is Teaching His Daughter's Kids 'Family Values' – Ugh

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Bill Cosby's lawyer plans to 'rehabilitate his reputation' and his daugther is already helping

With Bill Cosby's trial fast approaching, plans are already in motion to "rehabilitate his reputation," as his lawyer puts it.

More: Bill Cosby Is Still Set to Stand Trial for Criminal Sexual Assault Charges

Angela Agrusa, the defense attorney tasked with defending Cosby at his June trial, gave a lengthy interview to The Hollywood Reporter about her strategy for the case, which includes somehow convincing the public that, despite accusations of rape and sexual abuse from 57 different women, Cosby is actually innocent.

"I can't identify one other case in which the public has so conclusively come to the verdict of guilty," Agrusa told the magazine, conveniently ignoring the leaked deposition in which Cosby admitted to drugging women for the purpose of having sex with them. "This case is so difficult — it reminds me of an appeal. It's like the court of public opinion has found him guilty, and our job as lawyers is we now have to convince not just the judge but also the public why the initial verdict is wrong. The burden of proof for this one human being has shifted."

More: Bill Cosby's New Defense Will Only Work if the Legal System Fails Us

Part of Cosby's image rehab is apparently coming from his youngest daughter, Evin Cosby, who posted an open letter about her father to Facebook Tuesday, about six weeks ahead of his trial. In her letter, Evin maintains that Cosby is "not abusive, violent or a rapist."

"My dad, like anyone in this country, deserves to be treated fairly under the law. My dad broke barriers and raised the conscious of America on important topics, especially for the advancement of women," she wrote. "He raised me to go to college, start my own business, and be my own woman. He is helping me raise my children and teach them family values. I know that my father loves me, loves my sisters and my mother. He loves and respects women… Sure, like many celebrities tempted by opportunity, he had his affairs, but that was between him and my mother. They have worked through it and moved on, and I am glad they did for them and for our family."

More: Bill Cosby Might Plead Guilty to Sexual Assault — If it Keeps Him Out of Prison

Sorry, but drugging women for sex isn't advancing them. In no universe is that true. Evin, take a seat.

