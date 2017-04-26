Time may not think we're influential, but Viola Davis is honoring us anyway

More: Viola Davis Sold Her LA House — and It's Not What You'd Expect
"Everybody in this room, I'm sure, at some point has gone through something in their lives, and you survived it," she said. "But not only did you survive it, you took that trauma, that hurt, that revelation, that whatever it was and you used it to connect, to give, to influence... to help. And that is the beauty and the purpose of what we are here on this Earth to do."
She continued, "I lift the glass to everyone in this room, everyone who has decided to live a life bigger than yourself. Everyone who decided to slay those dragons and say, it's not just about me. And I applaud you. And I am honored to be in this room with you."
Thanks for exactly the pep talk we needed to finish this week strong, Viola.
