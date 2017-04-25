Team Adam brought it with a touching rendition of "Hey Jude"

Team Adam's tribute to Christina Grimmie was absolutely beautiful #TheVoice

The Voice is more than a show — it's a community. Sadly, this unique community of singers and fans has seen far too much tragedy in the last few years. Tonight, the show paid tribute to a life cut short far too soon, and there were no dry eyes to be found.

Last year, Christina Grimmie was senselessly killed shortly prior to the Orlando nightclub shooting. Her death shocked The Voice's top stars, but because the show was not in season at the time, she didn't get the full tribute she deserved. The coaches eventually gave a shout-out to Grimmie during the Season 11 premiere. Tonight, they followed it up with an even more meaningful tribute.

As you may recall, Adam Levine was Grimmie's coach when she appeared on The Voice during Season 6. He was deeply impacted by her death. At the time, he admitted to wondering "how these things can conceivably continue to happen in our world."

In honor of Grimmie, this season's Team Adam performed a touching rendition of "Hey Jude." Based on viewers' responses on Twitter, the performance was a hit.