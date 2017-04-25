Justin Trudeau writes the ultimate birthday message to his wife

Madeleine Somerville is a writer, blogger, and the author of All You Need Is Less: The Eco-Friendly Guide to Guilt-Free Green Living and Stress-Free Simplicity. She lives in Calgary, Canada with her four-year-old daughter and writes at ...

People the world over are in love with Canada's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau.

Americans, in particular, seem entranced by the young PM's dashing good looks, especially when compared with their own, er, less-attractive leader.

I'm falling in love with Justin Trudeau I've never felt this way before — Charlotte Laurent (@c_mlaurent) April 15, 2017

Canada's PM is so hot and our President looks like a sack of cheetos. I just... — Jimesia (@JimesiaM) February 13, 2017

why is canada's pm so hot and ours looks like a bin bag full of cat hair — navi. (@stfunavi_) December 7, 2016

And it turns out that even literal royalty isn't immune to his charms. A charming interaction between Princess Kate and Prime Minister Trudeau led to him being nicknamed "PM Steal Yo Girl", and was quickly followed by pictures of similarly adoring gazes from Emma Watson, Ivanka Trump and even The Donald himself (can you blame him?).

No one is safe from PM Steal Yo Girl! pic.twitter.com/TYrTV1U4CN — Daniel Holland (@DannyDutch) February 14, 2017

Even the Queen seems to become a little hot under the collar in his presence.

Not even the Queen is safe from PM steal yo girl part two! pic.twitter.com/EHzx5XtZ6i — PM Steal Yo Girl (@PMStealYoGirl) March 3, 2017

Yet, as a Canadian, I have to honestly say that my favorable feelings toward Trudeau aren't due to his luscious hair or ready grin, and although I would never go so far as to objectify a male politician based on his physical assets (ahem), others certainly have.

A post shared by Phoebe Robinson (@dopequeenpheebs) on Feb 24, 2017 at 6:14am PST

No, my support comes for his outspoke stance on women's rights, his gender-balanced cabinet, and his commitment to welcoming refugees fleeing war-torn countries into the safety and freedom of our own. I didn't vote for him or his party, but I appreciate and respect what he has done for our country.

That said, I am absolutely in love with his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau. She's intelligent, articulate, and passionate about supporting charities she believes in, most notably those which help those struggling with eating disorders, at-risk pregnant women, and the Canadian Mental Health Association. Basically, she's our Michelle Obama. Yeah, I went there.

As parents of three young children, Justin and Sophie have made their brand one of family and accessibility and their social media profiles - if you ignore the photos of them meeting foreign dignitaries, I mean - look more like those belonging to your neighbor or your best friend, than the leader of one of the word's most powerful countries.

For example, in a move almost unprecedented in the political arena, Justin Trudeau tweeted a photo of Sophie breastfeeding their youngest son, Hadrien, in support of World Breastfeeding Week last August.

This World Breastfeeding Week, let's support mothers to breastfeed anytime, anywhere. - SGT #WBW2016 pic.twitter.com/vgRMhzVY1Z — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 6, 2016

(Do you see what I mean about loving her? Heart eyes over here, guys, Serious heart eyes.)

Anyway, as it turns out, I'm not the only one with an intense crush on Gregoire Trudeau.

Happy Birthday Sophie! xo Joyeux anniversaire Sophie ! xo A post shared by Justin Trudeau (@justinpjtrudeau) on Apr 24, 2017 at 7:13am PDT

In a short, sweet (and bilingual) message posted to his Instagram account yesterday, Trudeau wished his wife of twelve years happy birthday. The picture he posted shows the two of them fresh-faced and smiling into the wind against a backdrop of lakes and trees. Gregoire Trudeau clutches a half-eaten apple in one hand and sunglasses in the other as she kisses the PM's cheek and he smiles at the camera.

It's a candid shot and a typically informal one for a couple known for their accessibility. In fact, I'm not even sure I was aware the PM had an Instagram account, come to think of it, but I'm not surprised that he does.

The message is the kind of sweet, relatable sentiment the pair have become known for.

So just remember, while half of the free world crushes on "PM Steal Yo Girl", just note that he's married. Happily. To a total boss.

Bonne fete, Sophie!