You don't want to know what Bill O'Reilly broke his silence to say

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: WENN.com

Print

Yep, Bill O'Reilly has broken his silence. We're sure you're all just dying to hear what he had to say.

More: How 5 Women Stand Up to the Type of Sexual Harassment That Got O'Reilly Fired

After The New York Times broke the news that O'Reilly and Fox had paid out $13 million in sexual harassment claim settlements to five different women, O'Reilly was dropped from the network, and rightly so. That many complaints isn't a coincidence, and O'Reilly isn't the victim here, sorry not sorry.

And so O'Reilly has transitioned to spewing his bullshit reporting on his own podcast instead of on a major cable network, which still isn't as ideal as complete O'Reilly silence would be, but nothing is perfect in this world.

More: Bill O'Reilly Is Officially the Most Hated News Figure on TV

"I am sad that I'm not on television anymore," he said during a recent episode of the podcast. "I was very surprised how it all turned out. I can't say a lot because there's much stuff going on right now."

He also told his listeners that they're definitely going to find out more because there was a definite injustice committed against this poor old white guy who can't seem to figure out how to treat women with decency and respect.

"I can tell you that I'm very confident the truth will come out, and when it does, I don't know if you're going to be surprised, but I think you're going to be shaken, as I am. There's a lot of stuff involved here," he said. "I can't say anymore because I just don't want to influence the flow of the information. I don't want the media to take what I say and misconstrue it. However, you, as a loyal O'Reilly listener, have a right to know, I think, down the line what exactly happened. And we are working in that direction, OK?"

More: The Questions We Should Still Be Asking About Bill O'Reilly and Fox

Anyone besides me think he just sounds like a kid throwing a tantrum? *Eye roll*