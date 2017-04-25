Beyoncé's new project will affect some women even more than Lemonade did

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

How has it been a year since Lemonade dropped? Somehow it has. An entire year. And leave it to Beyoncé to celebrate that milestone for her award-winning visual album by changing the game once again.

Bey is marking Lemonade's one-year anniversary by just casually starting a scholarship program for women. The Formation Scholars program will be fully up and running in time to give cash money to women for the 2017-2018 academic year according to an announcement on Beyoncé's website. The program is designed "to encourage and support young women who are unafraid to think outside the box and are bold, creative, conscious, and confident," it reads.

At least if she's going to be our new world leader, she'll clearly be a benevolent one.

Four women will receive Formation Scholars awards, and they will all be incoming, current or graduate female students studying creative arts, music, literature or African-American studies at Berklee College of Music, Howard University, Parsons School of Design and Spelman College. The announcement didn't say how much the scholarships will be worth, but when it comes to the insane rising costs of college, every single penny helps.

This isn't even the first time Bey has thrown down cash to support women. In 2013, she helped launch a women's empowerment campaign for Gucci.

"I have always felt strongly about equal opportunity for women. Girls have to be taught from early on that they are strong and capable of being anything they want to be," she told Vogue at the time. "It’s up to us to change the statistics for women around the world. I’m honored to be in the company of women who live fearlessly and set an example for the next generation of young ladies."

Slay on, Slayoncé.