Bachelor alum could face prison sentence after fatal car crash

Former Bachelor star Chris Soules has been arrested following his involvement in a fatal car crash, sources say.

According to TMZ, Soules was arraigned Tuesday morning on a charge of leaving the scene of a fatal accident. The accident reportedly happened around 8:20 p.m. on Monday night in Iowa, about 15 miles south of Soules' Arlington farm. Court documents say he was driving a Chevy pickup and rear-ended a John Deere tractor, causing it to crash in a ditch. The driver of the tractor was reportedly taken by ambulance to a hospital where he died. Reports say Soules left the scene.

Witnesses who saw the crash happen identified Soules and called police to report that he was involved according to an incident report obtained by TMZ.

According to local station KWWL TV, police later found Soules at a residence (they don't specify whether it was his own home or someone else's), but it was hours after the accident because of the time it took to obtain a search warrant. Police records say Soules was "in possession of alcoholic beverage containers" when the crash happened, but we don't know whether he had open containers in his vehicle. Because it took police so long to take Soules into custody, reports say it's going to be hard to prove whether he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Soules was previously convicted of driving while intoxicated in 2006.

The Buchanan County attorney told KWWL TV that Soules has not been cooperating with law enforcement. He posted his $10,000 bail and has reportedly been released from custody with a preliminary hearing set for May 2.

