Tom Hardy chased down a criminal for the police

Tom Hardy is not just beautiful — he's also a literal superhero.

Seriously. Hardy happened to witness some guys take off with a stolen moped and then took off after them on foot, vaulting over fences, running through people's yards and across a building site, and then yelling, "I caught the cunt." Not even kidding right now.

"It was mental — like he’d switched to superhero mode in an action movie. Two boys on the nicked moped had jumped a red light and smashed into a car," one onlooker told The Sun. "Tom must have been walking down the road. He went off like a shot in pursuit and looked furious. If the kid had been dumb enough to resist I reckon Tom would have given him a good hiding. The kid looked wrecked and in shock. Tom Hardy’s clearly not a man you’d mess with. I think he even checked the kid’s ID before cops took over."

Um, did this witness accidentally stumble upon a filming location? Because there's no way this is real life. Oh, JK, it totally is. Hardy did that. It is completely real.

According to The Sun, the two men stole the moped and then ran a red light and crashed it into a Mercedes. They saw Hardy coming after them and tried to run away, but LOL, that didn't work.

The onlooker's girlfriend might have had the best comment about the whole sitch (or anything, ever): "I’m a big Tom Hardy fan and there was no mistaking him. He looked as mad as he does on telly."

BRB, dying, dead.