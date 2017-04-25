 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Tom Hardy Becomes Real-Life Superhero After Stopping a Theft

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

View Profile
Image: WENN.com
Print

Tom Hardy chased down a criminal for the police

Tom Hardy is not just beautiful — he's also a literal superhero.

More: Get to Know Charlotte Riley Before She Plays Kate Middleton on a New TV Show

Seriously. Hardy happened to witness some guys take off with a stolen moped and then took off after them on foot, vaulting over fences, running through people's yards and across a building site, and then yelling, "I caught the cunt." Not even kidding right now.

"It was mental — like he’d switched to superhero mode in an action movie. Two boys on the nicked moped had jumped a red light and smashed into a car," one onlooker told The Sun. "Tom must have been walking down the road. He went off like a shot in pursuit and looked furious. If the kid had been dumb enough to resist I reckon Tom would have given him a good hiding. The kid looked wrecked and in shock. Tom Hardy’s clearly not a man you’d mess with. I think he even checked the kid’s ID before cops took over."

More: Tom Hardy Shuts Down Reporter for Asking About His Sexuality (VIDEO)

Um, did this witness accidentally stumble upon a filming location? Because there's no way this is real life. Oh, JK, it totally is. Hardy did that. It is completely real.

According to The Sun, the two men stole the moped and then ran a red light and crashed it into a Mercedes. They saw Hardy coming after them and tried to run away, but LOL, that didn't work.

The onlooker's girlfriend might have had the best comment about the whole sitch (or anything, ever): "I’m a big Tom Hardy fan and there was no mistaking him. He looked as mad as he does on telly."

More: Imma Need Tom Hardy to Read Me Bedtime Stories for the Rest of My Life Now

BRB, dying, dead.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
New Supernatural Photos Hint Castiel's Life Is in Danger
What the Illuminati's Supposedly Been Up to In 2017
10 New Romance Novels to Pick Up in 2017
11 Celebrities Who Left the Church of Scientology
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. How My Mother's Miscarriage Held Clues About My Own Infertility
  2. How I Explained My Mental Illness to My Kid
  3. Why You Should Never Choose Your Own Profile Picture
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started