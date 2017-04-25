Tarek and Christina El Moussa are coming back to HGTV for Season 7, but the future is iffy after that

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: HGTV

Print

Sorry, fam, but it's looking more and more like Tarek and Christina El Moussa's days on HGTV are numbered.

More: That Time Tarek El Moussa Used 17 Hashtags to Prove He Loves His Son

Flip or Flop Season 7 is definitely confirmed, but duh, because that's because they've been filming it since before the whole divorce scandal even began. According to a press release sent out by HGTV on Tuesday, "the seventh season of Flip or Flop, starring Tarek and Christina El Moussa, will feature 20 episodes — more than a traditional full season order. Five of the episodes are currently in post-production, with filming of the remaining episodes continuing through the fall." Very interesting.

Also included is a real feel-good quote from Allison Page, the general manager of U.S. programming and development at HGTV. "Tarek and Christina’s expertise and success flipping houses has made Flip or Flop an audience favorite on HGTV for many seasons," Page said. "The series is so successful because it shows how real estate and renovation savvy can lead to financial success."

More: Tarek and Christina El Moussa Are Locked in a Weird, Immature Revenge Body Battle

So why does this make us think the El Moussas are maybe definitely being phased out of Flip or Flop? It's all about reading between the lines. Page says that Flip or Flop is successful, but doesn't speak to the El Moussa's future on the show. Meanwhile, HGTV recently announced plans to roll out five Flip or Flop spinoffs in other cities, meaning the show's success isn't contingent on the El Moussas anymore.

Also, having a longer-than-usual season seems like a really convenient way to wrap things up and let the El Moussas exit with a bang, doesn't it?

More: Behind-the-Scenes Drama We Didn't See on HGTV's 'Flip or Flop'

So far, the El Moussas and HGTV execs are staying tight-lipped about a Season 8. You'd think if it were in the cards, they'd announce it by now since filming would have to start within the next few months. We're not quite ready to call it, but we're not getting our hopes up for Tarek and Christina to stay with the show past Season 7.