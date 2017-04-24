Warning: This is the worst Ed Sheeran news we've ever read

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images

Print

OK, before anyone gets too upset, Ed Sheeran is probably not quitting music.

More: Now Taylor Swift's Written Something About Ed Sheeran

Following reports that he's getting married and making babies and living like a normal person after his Divide tour wraps up, Sheeran had this to say:

With that said, here's the backstory.

An anonymous source close to Sheeran told the Daily Star that he's been so successful he's pretty much over it.

"Ed has pretty much achieved everything there is to achieve in music," the insider reportedly said. "He absolutely loves what he does and is riding the wave of his success at the moment, but at the same time he wants a more normal life."

More: Who Kidnapped Ed Sheeran's Sweet Ginger Charm & What Did They Do With It?

Sheeran has been dating his high school sweetheart for a couple of years, and that's also a factor according to this anonymous source.

"When or if he gets married he wants to put his wife and kids first and not his career. If that means going AWOL for years then so be it," the insider explained. "The big test is if the relationship survives this album and the tour… When they got together Ed was on his year off but every day in his schedule for the next year is practically full."

More: The Way Taylor Swift Prevents Her Music From Leaking Is Some Real James Bond Shit

Of course, it's possible that Sheeran doesn't want people to know his secret plan to quit music, so he's denying it to keep things under wraps. But, uh, why would he straight-up quit just because he has other things going on in life? Music isn't all-or-nothing. He could totally just dial it back. So our money's on this being just an internet rumor and there being new Ed Sheeran music in our lives for a long time to come.