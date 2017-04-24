A new man is getting all of Kylie Jenner's attention recently

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Kylie Jenner has learned a lesson that just about every woman has had to learn at some point: No matter how much you love him, you can't fix a crappy boyfriend.

Jenner and Tyga were together for years, while all of us women who have had freeloading, irresponsible BFs shook our heads and waited for the inevitable breakup. Tyga was so terrible with money he was living with Jenner after being evicted from multiple properties. He was buying her expensive jewelry and cars that resulted in her getting subpoenaed to testify in court about his finances. It's probably a pretty decent rule that if you end up having to testify before a judge about your boyfriend's behavior, it's a good time for him to not be your boyfriend anymore.

Jenner's family didn't approve of Tyga either, which is just one more thing to add to the pile of reasons she needed to drop the guy. But hey, she's only 19 years old. How many of us had shitty boyfriends when we were teenagers?

Luckily for the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, she appears to have fully moved on. She was spotted at Coachella holding hands with a new boo-thang, rapper Travis Scott. Some kind Coachella-goer even 'grammed it, because, you know, pics or it didn't happen.

As far as we can tell, Scott can afford his own place to live and isn't being sued or skipping out on bills or buying anyone luxury vehicles that he can't afford, so congrats to Kylie on trading up!

