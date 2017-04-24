 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Kylie Jenner Ain't Got No Time for Tyga

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

View Profile
Image: Judy Eddy/WENN.com
Print

A new man is getting all of Kylie Jenner's attention recently

Kylie Jenner has learned a lesson that just about every woman has had to learn at some point: No matter how much you love him, you can't fix a crappy boyfriend.

More: Kylie Jenner Is Low-Key Still Into Tyga if Her Latest Snapchats Are to Be Believed

Jenner and Tyga were together for years, while all of us women who have had freeloading, irresponsible BFs shook our heads and waited for the inevitable breakup. Tyga was so terrible with money he was living with Jenner after being evicted from multiple properties. He was buying her expensive jewelry and cars that resulted in her getting subpoenaed to testify in court about his finances. It's probably a pretty decent rule that if you end up having to testify before a judge about your boyfriend's behavior, it's a good time for him to not be your boyfriend anymore.

Jenner's family didn't approve of Tyga either, which is just one more thing to add to the pile of reasons she needed to drop the guy. But hey, she's only 19 years old. How many of us had shitty boyfriends when we were teenagers?

A new man is getting all of Kylie Jenner's attention recently
Image: Giphy

More: It Was Only a Matter of Time Before Kylie Jenner Got Her Own TV Show

Luckily for the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, she appears to have fully moved on. She was spotted at Coachella holding hands with a new boo-thang, rapper Travis Scott. Some kind Coachella-goer even 'grammed it, because, you know, pics or it didn't happen.

A new man is getting all of Kylie Jenner's attention recently
Image: Natalie Cardoso/Instagram

As far as we can tell, Scott can afford his own place to live and isn't being sued or skipping out on bills or buying anyone luxury vehicles that he can't afford, so congrats to Kylie on trading up!

More: If You Need Proof Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are Doppelgängers, Here You Go

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
10 New Romance Novels to Pick Up in 2017
11 Celebrities Who Left the Church of Scientology
15 Netflix Original Movies Guaranteed to Make You Cry
We Have Dragon-Sized Feelings About These New Game of Thrones Photos
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. How My Mother's Miscarriage Held Clues About My Own Infertility
  2. How I Explained My Mental Illness to My Kid
  3. Why You Should Never Choose Your Own Profile Picture
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started