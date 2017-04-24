Here's the very reason you should never undermine rape victims (like you should even need a reason)

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Abigail Breslin has long been an advocate for women who survive sexual assault, but only recently revealed it's because she's a survivor herself.

On Instagram, Breslin shared a chart from the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network about how many rape perpetrators walk free.

"#knowthefacts," she wrote alongside it.

There was one comment left on the post that Breslin felt the need to speak out about, though.

One of her followers wrote, "Reported rapes are the only rapes that count." That's when Breslin felt compelled to share her own story in detail for the first time.

"I did not report my rape. I didn't report it because of many reasons," she wrote. "First off, I was in complete shock and denial. I didn't want to view myself as a 'victim' so I suppressed it and pretended it never happened."

She continued, "Second of all, I was in a relationship with my rapist and feared not being believed. I also feared that if my case didn't lead anywhere, he would still find out and hurt me even more."

Finally, Breslin wrote, "I knew how hurt my family and friends would be after finding out and I didn't want to put them thru that."

Breslin went on to say how the rape still affects her — how she jumps when she's touched unexpectedly and suffers from nightmares — and writes that she was diagnosed with PTSD following the trauma.

"To say that rapes reported are the only rapes that count contributes to the ideology that survivors of unreported rape don't matter," she wrote. "It's unfair, untrue and unhelpful. It's like you got a black eye from getting punched in the face, but because you didn't call the police, you didn't really get a black eye."

Breslin ended her post, "Unreported rapes count. Reported rapes count. End of story."

We couldn't have said it better ourselves.