What Do Rihanna's Weird Photoshopped Pictures of the Queen Even Mean?

Image: Apega/WENN.com
Rihanna's trying to say something with these pics of the queen, we're just not sure what

Internet, calm right down about Rihanna's tribute to the royal family, because she's just doin' her.

More: Brace Yourself Because Drake and Rihanna Are So Awkward Now It Hurts

Last week, on Queen Elizabeth's 91st birthday, RiRi celebrated by sharing a series of Photoshopped pics of the monarch to her Instagram. They were all photos of some parts of the queen mashed up with some parts of herself, meaning there were skimpy outfits involved. It was definitely weird, but is it wrong that we're sort of into it?

be humble.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

There's just something kind of hilarious about seeing Queen Elizabeth's stoic face attached to Rihanna's miles-long legs. Also there's this one where Queen ElizaRhi is holding a 40 with her boobs out in a bodega, and that's just the kind of quality humor the internet exists for. Sorry, not sorry.

it's not that deep.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

More: Drake Might Be Dating Winnie Harlow, But Really, Only RiRi Can Lock Him Down

Some people are super not here for it, because they say it's disrespectful to the queen. And yeah, maybe they have a point. But everything we know about Queen Elizabeth tells us she can take a joke, so we're not going to jump on the rage train until we know she's mad, because we kinda suspect she's not mad.

y'all chickens is ash and I'm lotion.

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Also, Rihanna and Prince Harry are, like, best friends, so she probably cleared this with him. Maybe. OK, probably not. But she's got an in with the royal family, so this is probably fine.

More: Rihanna Is Serving Resistance Chic in Her New Cover Shoot

Happy birthday, Queen Liz! Please don't be mad at Rihanna, kthx.

