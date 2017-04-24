Not everything is smooth sailing for Amber Heard and Elon Musk

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

It's a really good thing Amber Heard and Elon Musk have each other, because they're both having kind of a crappy week.

Heard is locked in a legal battle with the producer of one of her recent films, who she claims used a body double to secretly film unauthorized nude scenes that her contract wouldn't have allowed.

Back in March 2017, People magazine reported on the ongoing lawsuit between Heard and London Fields producer Christopher Hanley. "Amber Heard is the latest victim of this lascivious and sexploitive couple," the court documents obtained by People read. "A rising film star, Heard agreed to play the lead in the motion picture entitled London Fields based on Martin Amis’s novel. After reading the script, she insisted on specific restrictions about nudity and sex scenes in the film as a condition to agreeing to appear in the movie. Hanley…expressly agreed to Heard’s terms, and they were memorialized in the Nudity Rider to her contract."

It continues, "The Hanleys also caused to be filmed secretly several additional nude and sex scenes with a body double for Heard and included them in the ‘Producer’s Cut’ — also in violation of the Nudity Rider. The secret filming of this body double footage was not on the schedule that had been provided to Heard and was shot with a skeleton crew only after Heard had completed filming and had left the set. The body double footage included an explicit pornographic sex scene that Heard would never have agreed to do herself … The body double footage was designed and intended to leave anyone who saw the images with the distinct impression that it was Heard."

Meanwhile, Heard is also being sued by the producer because he claims she failed to "perform certain acting services," which included appearing in the nude scenes. He wants $10 million from her.

Heard's boyfriend, Musk, is having his own bad week after a colleague shelled out $400,000 for full-page newspaper ads against him in The New York Times, the Washington Post and other major publications across the country. The ads are calling for Musk to "dump Trump." He currently sits on President Donald Trump's business advisory council. Musk has already taken to social media to defend his involvement, but after other big names (like Uber CEO Travis Kalanick) have walked away from the council, the pressure is mounting on Musk to do the same.

Musk took to Twitter in early February 2017 to explain his ongoing involvement with the Trump advisory council:

Naturally, Heard and Musk needed a break away from all that negativity right now and are choosing to spend time in one another's company. They went out on a sweet date in Australia, where Heard is filming her upcoming movie, Aquaman. Photos show Heard and Musk strolling arm in arm through the Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary just before heading to Gold Coast hotspot Moo Moo and sharing dinner. They even found a moment to cheekily make their relationship Instagram official.

If their fresh new love can weather all of this, Heard and Musk may just be in it for the long haul.