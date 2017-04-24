 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Caitlyn Jenner Is the Butt of an Awful Joke All in the Name of Street Art

Allie Gemmill

by

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women’s involvement & influence in Hollywood. Additionally, she has bylines at Bustle, Keyfr...

View Profile
Image: Steve Granitz/Getty Images
Print

This LA billboard that portrays Caitlyn Jenner as the It clown is not art

Make no mistake. It is horrifying that Caitlyn Jenner was turned into a scary clown for a piece of street art. It's so wrong on so many levels and the fact that this is happening in 2017 only compounds the horror of this event.

More: Khloé Kardashian Says Caitlyn Jenner Lied to the Family About Her Transition

Ahead of her appearance on Fox News host Tucker Carlson's show, conservative street artist (I mean, did you ever expect to read that phrase in your life?) Sabo placed Jenner's face on posters for It and posted them around Los Angeles. Jenner's face appears where It villain Pennywise's face would normally appear, effectively telegraphing that Jenner is also a scary clown monster like the fictional horror film character. Ugh.

First of all, this piece of "art" is downright disgusting and offensive. Sure, Jenner's politics potentially leave something to be desired, her life as a reality TV show star may turn some people off, and yes, people will get all in their feelings about Jenner living her best life as a trans woman even though it's not really their business. All that aside, there's no reason she should be grossly and publicly turned into a horrific joke.

More: Caitlyn Jenner Attacked Over Donald Trump Comments and New Campaign

Oh, and in case you're curious as to why exactly Sabo created this abominable piece of art, he explained to the The Hollywood Reporter, "I converted to the Muslim faith and I joined ISIS, so what’s going on with Bruce Jenner goes against my new-found faith. If any progressives have a problem with this poster, then I’ll just have to label them 'Islamophobic.'" Sabo's insistence on calling Jenner by her former name is incredibly problematic and repressive. Furthermore, his connections between his faith and the reason for this piece of art's existence is on a whole other level of wrong.

More: Caitlyn Jenner Drops Bombshell About Her New Dating Preferences (VIDEO)

Folks, it's Monday. It's too early in the week for this horrific nonsense. The Hollywood Reporter noted that the piece may stay up for about 24 hours, but let's hope it gets taken down much, much sooner.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
10 New Romance Novels to Pick Up in 2017
11 Celebrities Who Left the Church of Scientology
15 Netflix Original Movies Guaranteed to Make You Cry
We Have Dragon-Sized Feelings About These New Game of Thrones Photos
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. How My Mother's Miscarriage Held Clues About My Own Infertility
  2. How I Explained My Mental Illness to My Kid
  3. Why You Should Never Choose Your Own Profile Picture
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started