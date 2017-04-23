 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Kate Middleton Smirks While Husband, Known Prince, Is Hit With Water

Chloe Stillwell

by

Chloe Stillwell is a culture critic and freelance journalist working out of Nashville. She has a writing degree from the New School, and is a UCB-trained comedian.

View Profile
Image: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Print

What would you do if someone threw water in your husband's face? A Kate Middleton masterclass

Kate Middleton is a mysterious B. She shook up the royal family much like her husband’s mother did before her (which Ryan Murphy will be dramatizing for us on the next season of Feud!). But she’s also relatable in a way that no modern royal has ever been, and we f-ing love her for it.

More: Kate Middleton may be a princess, but she can't do anything she pleases

So needless to say that when Prince William and Kate Middleton showed up to hand out water to runners in the London Marathon, and one cheeky lad decided to throw water in the Prince’s face, Kate served a look we all might have. She fucking smirked. (Sorry, princess).

What would you do if someone threw water in your husband's face? A Kate Middleton masterclass
Image: Giphy

More: Kate Middleton sums up how we all feel about Trudeau without saying a word

Prince William did pass the whole charade off quite charmingly, laughing, instead of aiming his royal scepter at said commoner and immediately eviscerating him off the Queen’s good, green earth.

More: Kate Middleton's secret revealed — how does William cope?

Their chill is beyond compare. But Kate’s icy, yet alluring Anna Wintour meets Meryl Streep response is what we’re living for. It’s like with her mind she was trying to low key brain wash William into reacting in the most perfect way. Which he did, and I absolutely 100% believe that Kate’s ancient, inherited rural witchcraft was behind it.

The real question here though is who in god’s name threw that water? Why? And how was it not off with his head? My American self just can’t get around that. If someone threw water on Trump only Gatorade would be coming out of our taps from now on as punishment like in Idiocracy.

What do you think of Kate's steel reserve? Tell us in the comments!

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
11 Celebrities Who Left the Church of Scientology
10 New Romance Novels to Pick Up in 2017
15 Netflix Original Movies Guaranteed to Make You Cry
We Have Dragon-Sized Feelings About These New Game of Thrones Photos
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. How My Mother's Miscarriage Held Clues About My Own Infertility
  2. How I Explained My Mental Illness to My Kid
  3. Why You Should Never Choose Your Own Profile Picture
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started