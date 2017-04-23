John Oliver ruins our hopes of a Trump administration tempered by Ivanka

Passionate about dance, Stephanie's love of reality television and celebrity entertainment began with "Dancing with the Stars" and "So You Think You Can Dance." She has since discovered the wonders of the "Real Housewives," the Kardashia...

Trump may have cobbled together a collection of largely unsavory characters to run the White House, but ultimately, his true inner circle is small. He relies on a handful of family members, including Ivanka Trump and son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

Even those who are deeply critical of the president try to convince themselves that his daughter and son-in-law somehow have a positive influence on his administration. After all, their efforts thwarted the reversal of important legislation protecting LGBT rights. But could Ivanka really be the voice of reason in the White House? According to John Oliver, the answer is...not likely.

As Oliver admitted during the latest segment on Last Week Tonight, "the apple doesn't fall far from the orange." In other words, despite having a prettier, less orange face, Ivanka shares several unfortunate traits with her father. She's just better at avoiding public indiscretions and making her beliefs more tolerable to the American public.

Kushner is also frequently cited as a positive influence for the Trump administration. Oliver destroyed this perception by highlighting Kushner's clear lack of experience and credentials. He also made light of claims that Kushner is a valuable White House asset due to his good listening skills. According to Oliver, "Just because you don't talk does not necessarily mean you're thinking something amazing. It can just mean that you're sitting in a meeting, staring blankly at people's moving lips."

"The apple Doesn't fall far from the Orange" #LastWeekTonight #johnoliver

Couldn't agree more. Ivanka is just like her father. — AParry (@no_hazmat) April 24, 2017

If they are the reason you sleep at night, maybe you should still be awake. @iamjohnoliver about Ivanka and Jared #LastWeekTonight — Susan Seibel (@JeaSusan) April 24, 2017

Pay close attention to Ivanka Trump.



Despite her "poised" delivery, she spews exact same mumbo jumbo as her filthy father. #LastWeekTonight pic.twitter.com/bM9YCbn2Jj — CeeLee (@CeeLeeMusic) April 24, 2017

It's nice to think that Trump's family has any chance at all of tempering the worst of his administration, but John Oliver is here to destroy those pretty lies. It's time to stop giving Ivanka and her husband a pass; they need to be held to the same standard as Donald Trump, regardless of their exterior appearance or slightly more palatable behavior.

What do you think of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump? Do they have a positive impact on Donald Trump? Or is John Oliver correct in his assessment of the apple falling near the orange? Comment and share your opinion below.