Welp, there goes Ryan Murphy's chance at being knighted

Ryan Murphy is no stranger to controversy, and we love him for it. Murphy's genius lies in his ability to capture the truth of reality and put it up on screen in an entertaining yet poignant way. He showed off his talent for capturing truth in The People vs. O.J. Simpson. Now, he's doing it again in Season 1 of Feud, examining the tension between Bette Davis and Joan Crawford.

But Season 2 of Feud is promising to be Murphy's most controversial story yet. He's taking on the royal family, specifically Prince Charles and Princess Diana, in the final days of her life as the couple split apart.

"Charles and Diana's story literally begins with filing the divorce papers," Murphy, who serves as executive producer for the show, explained at an FX event on Saturday. "It's about that pain of the dissolving of a fairy tale, particularly for Diana. It starts with the filing of divorce papers and takes you up until her death."

If The Crown made Queen Elizabeth nervous, then you'd better believe Murphy's plans for Feud Season 2 will have her quaking in her pumps.

As Elle reports, one of the big issues at the time the royal couple filed for divorce was that Charles harbored a secret love for Camilla Parker-Bowles, who became his second wife eight years after Diana's death.

The royal family may also be upset by this season of Feud because Charles and Diana's children, Prince William and Prince Harry, will also be subjected to the scrutiny of their parents' relationship all over again.

Hopefully, Murphy will be able to take on this storyline with grace, as he did in Season 1 of the show. That story was more than a fight between two iconic actresses. Murphy managed to delve into topics of sexism and ageism in Hollywood in an intelligent way.

Murphy said of the current season, "We shot the first four episodes thinking that Hillary Clinton was going to win, so those first four episodes were, 'Haven't we come so far!' Then halfway through the shooting, the other scenario happened. It was a bracing slap of, You know what? Nothing has really changed. It's so hard to bring about that change that we all feel is necessary with how women are treated in our society. We worked harder at those things because it's such a large story even today."

No doubt, Murphy will continue these themes through Charles and Diana's story in Feud Season 2.

Do you applaud Ryan Murphy for taking on the Charles and Diana story, or do you think it's too soon to re-air that dirty laundry?