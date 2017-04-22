Nikki Bella & John Cena give all of themselves to all of their fans — and by that, we mean they get naked

Image: Apega/WENN.com

A couple that gets naked together... stays together?

Newly engaged WWE couple Nikki Bella and John Cena are celebrating a huge milestone — in YouTube success, not in their relationship.

Bella recently reached half a million YouTube subscribers, which means she convinced Cena to join her in getting totally and completely naked in a hilarious new video.

"We are finally ready to have this huge celebration. Sorry it took a few days. It took a while to convince someone to do this," Bella said, pointing at Cena, who warned her against the idea. Bella continued, "This is a very good idea because why? We got half a million subscribers! So, we are ready to give all of us to all of you."

Cena wasn't as convinced. Why, I have no idea. Especially because we saw enough of Cena's body in Trainwreck to get us through the next decade. That scene with him talking about his protein still gets me every time.

Turns out, he's got quite the sense of humor in real life too.

"I think my tube's on YouTube," Cena said while prancing around in his birthday suit before fake farting on Bella, who wasn't too impressed with the gesture.

"So, this didn't go right..." Cena explained at the end of the video after Bella stormed off.

As beautiful as Bella and Cena's bodies are, you can rest assured that their sensitive bits were covered up with a glorious fuzzy nude box.

Check out the full video below.