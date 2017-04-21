 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Even Katy Perry, Queen of All Things Mythical, Is Insulted by the Unicorn Frappuccino

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

View Profile
Image: FayesVision/WENN.com
Print

Clearly not buying into the unicorn frap hype, Katy Perry shared her spit take on Instagram

Anybody else out there have strained eyeball muscles from rolling them so hard every time another unicorn-themed frappuccino shows up on your Instagram feed (734,123,259,043,827 times a day)? Seriously, these things are a hazard.

More: Ryan Phillippe Tells Us How He Really Feels About Dating Katy Perry

They may look pretty, all pink with electric blue swirls, but the flavor is an assault on all taste buds. The pink is mango creme flavor (filled with artificial coloring) and the blue is sour syrup. It sounds absolutely terrible, but here's the kicker: There's not even any coffee in the thing. Why? Why? There's only one thing redeeming about the unicorn Frappuccino: all the Instagram likes.

If you need any more proof, ask Katy Perry. Yes, the queen of whimsy herself couldn't handle drinking that disgusting concoction. In a video posted to Snapchat, she gave it a try. Wearing a long, blond wig, she stared straight into the camera while she took a big sip of the drink... and then leaned over and spit it out. In the caption, she wrote, "I couldn't handle drinking my own blood."

I love her, I have no words @katyperry #katyperry #katycats #KP4 #keiry

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperrygoals) on

More: Turns Out Russell Brand Doesn’t Hate Katy Perry After All

Perry's opinion of the drink seems to pretty much match what the internet has to say about it: It's really pretty, but it's also packed with sugar and it doesn't taste good at all. She's not the only celeb to speak out about it, either; since the drink is so massively popular, late-night hosts have been trying it out this week. Stephen Colbert claimed Starbucks called it a unicorn frap because "sugary affront to God" was already taken. Jimmy Kimmel joked that the drink is "only available through April 23, or until someone dies from drinking it. Whichever comes first."

More: Is Orlando Bloom Dating Nina Dobrev, Bromancing Leonardo DiCaprio or Both?

I'll stick to my skinny lattes, thanks.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
15 Netflix Original Movies Guaranteed to Make You Cry
We Have Dragon-Sized Feelings About These New Game of Thrones Photos
Who Is the Future Mr. Serena Williams, Anyway?
'American Ninja Warrior' Winners: Where Are They Now?
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. How My Mother's Miscarriage Held Clues About My Own Infertility
  2. How I Explained My Mental Illness to My Kid
  3. Why You Should Never Choose Your Own Profile Picture
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started