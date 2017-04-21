 
Drake Sympathizes With Woman Who Broke Into His Home

Christina Marfice

by

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Judy Eddy/WENN.com
Drake's latest drama involves robbery, forgiveness and a lot of soda

It's been a month of ups and down for Drake. First, he was facing some crazy baby mama drama with Instagram model Layla Lace (that turned out to be a complete hoax). Now, his $7.7 million home has been broken into, but that's just the life of a celebrity, right?

The 24-year-old woman broke in on April 3 and was charged with felony burglary, but now Drake is reportedly telling the police to drop all the charges against her.

According to the Daily Mail, Drake's lawyer contacted the Los Angeles County district attorney to "make it clear he will not cooperate in any prosecution" of the woman because Drake thinks she has mental issues and "thinks it would be cruel to make her a felon" for the break-in.

To be fair, she may have broken into his house, but she didn't really do anything malicious. Reports say she helped herself to some Pepsi, Sprite and Fiji water from the fridge, then put on one of Drake's hoodies and went to bed in one of the house's six bedrooms. A member of Drake's entourage found her later. Even though she insisted she had permission to be in the house, he called police. It still hasn't been publicly revealed how she got onto the gated property, which Drake calls the YOLO Estate (of course he does), but hopefully we find that answer out real soon.

