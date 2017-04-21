What you need to know about Ronda Rousey's new fiancé, aside from the fact that he's gigantic

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

There's big news for our fave UFC champ and all-around badass, Ronda Rousey: She and her longtime boyfriend, Travis Browne, just got engaged!

TMZ spotted Rousey and Browne while they were out and noticed the giant diamond Rousey is sporting on that finger. Browne said he proposed last week while they were on vacation, and it sounds romantic as heck. "We were under a waterfall in New Zealand and it felt like the right place to do it," Browne explained. Swooning!

To celebrate Rousey and Browne's engagement, we thought we'd get to know him just a little bit better. Here's what you should know about Rousey's husband-to-be:

1. He's also a UFC champ

Browne signed with UFC in 2010, and since then he's had 18 victories in the ring.

2. He's been married before

Browne and his first wife, Jenna Renee Webb, split in February 2016. Later that year, he confirmed that he and Rousey had started dating, though there were definitely rumors flying that his marriage hadn't ended yet when Rousey entered the picture.

3. His childhood wasn't the best

Browne grew up in Hawaii, where his dad was a gang member. According to reports, his father would drive around the island in a Jeep with a gun across his lap and Browne in the passenger seat. Still, Browne speaks highly of his dad to this day.

4. He has kids

Browne shares two young kids with his first wife, Kaleo and Keawe.

5. He's been accused of domestic violence

Here's the big one: Browne's ex once posted photos on Instagram of bruises that she said Browne gave her. Browne denied that he ever assaulted her.