Chris Pratt opened up about the need for bridging the political divide in a recent interview

Chris Pratt, intergalactic superhero by day and snacking human by night, may just be the political advisor we all want and need right now.

While promoting his latest film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Pratt opened up to Men's Fitness magazine about how he identifies politically at this moment in time. "I really feel there’s common ground out there that’s missed because we focus on the things that separate us," he said. "You’re either the red state or the blue state, the left or the right. Not everything is politics. And maybe that’s something I’d want to help bridge, because I don’t feel represented by either side."

Now, I don't know about you, but I think that there's more here that he could say, even if he's just expanding on this comment. Not only does the idea of seeing Pratt get more political sound exciting AF, I believe he has the precise temperament for it. All I'm saying is that "Senator Pratt" rolls off the tongue really nicely. Also, he is arguably one of the sweetest, kindest people around right now. Between you and me, we could use more people like him in our political landscape.

Pratt connected the feeling of strong and polarizing division in our current political landscape to the alienation he feels when he looks for films that feel represent his life story best. It would be incredibly interesting to know what Pratt's personal story looks like because, from the way he describes it, it hasn't quite appeared yet in film. "I don’t see personal stories that necessarily resonate with me because they’re not my stories," Pratt said. "I think there’s room for me to tell mine, and probably an audience that would be hungry for them. The voice of the average, blue-collar American isn’t necessarily represented in Hollywood."

Not only does Pratt see the lack of representation in that area, but he has apparently written a script that describes his specific upbringing. The only question is whether or not we'll ever see it, and dudes, I am very curious to know. "I have a script I wrote that’s very personal about my life, that I’ve written almost more as an acting exercise than something I’d produce. But I think if I finish my career without ever having starred in something that I wrote and directed, I’ll feel some regret about that," Pratt explained.

Just to refresh: I really need Pratt to consider going into politics, like, yesterday. If I can't have Senator Pratt in my life, then I will settle for Director Pratt.