Are Prince Harry and Prince William Going to Be Stormtroopers?

Chloe Stillwell

Image: WENN
Everyone associated with Star Wars: The Last Jedi is being shifty about Prince Harry and Prince William

Honestly, I’ve never seen a Star War.

Image: Giphy

I’m not quite sure why. I love space and feminist princesses. The original trilogy was a bit before my time, and maybe I just didn’t feel like catching up. But I might have to change my tune soon, because Prince Harry and Prince William definitely probably maybe certainly are making a cameo in the upcoming installment.

The Daily Mail planted rumor seeds after the British royal duo were spotted on the set of Star Wars: The Last Jedi a year ago. Their reporters thought it would make sense for the two to appear as Stormtroopers after fellow Brit and Bond, Daniel Craig, did so in The Force Awakens.

Prince Harry has made a new friend...

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

What started out as rumors might just be true, though. Actor John Boyega made some sly insinuations in a recent interview. When asked by the BBC if singer Gary Barlow made any appearances in The Last Jedi, he joked, “I have no comment, but he does look good in a Star Wars suit." The interviewer pivoted off that to ask the same question about the princes, to which Boyega replied, "No comment on that, but they look good too.” What a tease.

Director Rian Johnson made a verbal wink at the potential cameo as well, telling Yahoo!, “I have no idea what you're talking about. I have no clue.” He continued with a grin, “I can neither confirm nor deny.” Seems like it might just actually perhaps totally happen!

Are you stoked for a princes' lightsaber battle? Tell us in the comments!

