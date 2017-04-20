 
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Have Taken Their Relationship to Record-Breaking Levels

Bibi Deitz

by

Bibi Deitz

Image: Selena Gomez/Instagram
Couples who break Instagram records together stay together

Selena Gomez is already the most-followed person on Instagram. In the past few months, she has picked up another 15 million followers, to round out at a whopping 118 million followers as of today. That’s insane. Even more insane: The shot she posted of herself with new beau The Weeknd (né Abel Tesfaye) has already hit almost 7 million likes — and it’s only been up for four days.

More: Sorry, Justin Bieber — Selena Gomez Is Taken by Another Pop Star

In fact, one Selena Gomez fan site noted that the romantic pic of the pair hit 1 million likes in less than one hour, which definitely does not happen every day. But, then again, everyone is definitely not Selena Gomez (or The Weeknd, for that matter).

More: If You're an Adult, Selena Gomez Wants You to Stop Obsessing Over Child Stars

Gomez just beat her own record. Last year, she made waves for having the most-liked Instagram post of all time, which actually happened to be an ad. We won’t dwell on what kind of commentary that is on the state of the world today, but — well, it’s actually kind of sad.

Anyway, Beyoncé blew Gomez out of the water and took the most-liked-Instagram-post-ever trophy when she posted a pic of herself pregnant with twins a couple of months ago. That photo currently has more than 10 million likes. Though Sel and Abe’s shot hasn’t hit that point yet, give it time.

More: Selena Gomez DGAF About Justin Bieber's Lame Attempts to Get Her Back

