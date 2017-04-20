Couples who break Instagram records together stay together

Bibi Deitz is the News Editor at STYLECASTER. She holds an MFA in fiction writing from Bennington College and lives in Brooklyn. Recent work has appeared in The Wall Street Journal, Bustle, Marie Claire, Teen Vogue, The Huffington Post, ...

Selena Gomez is already the most-followed person on Instagram. In the past few months, she has picked up another 15 million followers, to round out at a whopping 118 million followers as of today. That’s insane. Even more insane: The shot she posted of herself with new beau The Weeknd (né Abel Tesfaye) has already hit almost 7 million likes — and it’s only been up for four days.

In fact, one Selena Gomez fan site noted that the romantic pic of the pair hit 1 million likes in less than one hour, which definitely does not happen every day. But, then again, everyone is definitely not Selena Gomez (or The Weeknd, for that matter).

Gomez just beat her own record. Last year, she made waves for having the most-liked Instagram post of all time, which actually happened to be an ad. We won’t dwell on what kind of commentary that is on the state of the world today, but — well, it’s actually kind of sad.

Anyway, Beyoncé blew Gomez out of the water and took the most-liked-Instagram-post-ever trophy when she posted a pic of herself pregnant with twins a couple of months ago. That photo currently has more than 10 million likes. Though Sel and Abe’s shot hasn’t hit that point yet, give it time.

