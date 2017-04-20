Survivor's Ozzy Lusth answers critics who say he's not a strategic player

With Ryan, there's never a dull moment. He's a self-described goofball with strong passions for family, traveling, scary movies and reality TV. Halloween is his favorite day of the year, and he celebrates every fall by working at one of ...

Image: CBS

Even after four seasons competing on Survivor, Ozzy Lusth remains one of the most popular castaways ever. From his strength in challenges, to his Mowgli-like survival skills, he's an instantly recognizable character among the sea of 498 previous contestants. In our one-on-one interview today, Ozzy explained what went wrong for him this season and revealed his desire to possibly play one more time. Plus, find out which remaining player does he believe is not a true game changer.

SheKnows: You seemed genuinely shocked to be voted out. Was it a true blindside or did you know the tribe was targeting you?

Ozzy Lusth: I knew that I was gonna get some votes, but I didn't think I was gonna go home. I thought the people I was aligned with would be true to their word. I was definitely shocked.

Image: CBS

SK: Debbie is taking a lot of credit for orchestrating your elimination. Do you believe that she's the person responsible for getting you out of the game?

OL: She floated the idea, but the people I thought I could trust are the ones who went with it. She is the one who started the conversation, but Brad, Sarah and Tai are the ones that finished it.

SK: As your torch was snuffed, it was clear how angry you were. What was going through your mind at that moment?

OL: That's one of those times when you wish you had composed yourself a little better to say something funny or witty. I was just bummed that I was having my torch snuffed. I couldn't think of anything that cool to say, but I wish I had.

Image: CBS

SK: If you could go back and change your exit comments, what witty thing would you say?

OL: Oh, man. You're putting me on the spot. I think I just would've been a little more gracious.

SK: Once again, you played the role of provider for the tribe by working around camp and catching fish to eat. Some fans are saying this is your continued downfall because you're distracting yourself from being socially strategic. Do you agree?

OL: Yes and no. If I didn't play that role of provider, then my tribes wouldn't have done as well as they did. But yeah, I think there's something to be said of that.

Image: CBS

SK: When you were sizing up the rest of the cast at the beginning of the game, who do you believe didn't deserve to be labeled as a game changer?

OL: That's a good question. Probably Sarah Lacina. I just don't know what she did to change the game.

SK: When it comes to challenges, you've always been a tough competitor to beat. Did you ever consider dialing it back at times so people didn't perceive you to be such a physical threat?

OL: No. That never crossed my mind. I think that would be a really cheap way to play.

Image: CBS

SK: Having played four times for a record number of days, would you argue that you're one of the best players ever?

OL: No. Maybe. I may be the best mediocre player ever.

SK: Would you play for a fifth time if they asked?

OL: Yeah, sure. Maybe in another six years.

SK: What would you do differently next time?

OL: Nothing.

Image: CBS

Would you like CBS to bring Ozzy back for a fifth time? Join the conversation by leaving a comment in the section below.