 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Ozzy Lusth Says He's the Best Mediocre Survivor Contestant Ever

Ryan Haidet

by

With Ryan, there's never a dull moment. He's a self-described goofball with strong passions for family, traveling, scary movies and reality TV. Halloween is his favorite day of the year, and he celebrates every fall by working at one of ...

View Profile
Image: CBS
Print

Survivor's Ozzy Lusth answers critics who say he's not a strategic player

Even after four seasons competing on Survivor, Ozzy Lusth remains one of the most popular castaways ever. From his strength in challenges, to his Mowgli-like survival skills, he's an instantly recognizable character among the sea of 498 previous contestants. In our one-on-one interview today, Ozzy explained what went wrong for him this season and revealed his desire to possibly play one more time. Plus, find out which remaining player does he believe is not a true game changer.

SheKnows: You seemed genuinely shocked to be voted out. Was it a true blindside or did you know the tribe was targeting you?

Ozzy Lusth: I knew that I was gonna get some votes, but I didn't think I was gonna go home. I thought the people I was aligned with would be true to their word. I was definitely shocked.

Survivor's Ozzy Lusth answers critics who say he's not a strategic player
Image: CBS

SK: Debbie is taking a lot of credit for orchestrating your elimination. Do you believe that she's the person responsible for getting you out of the game?

OL: She floated the idea, but the people I thought I could trust are the ones who went with it. She is the one who started the conversation, but Brad, Sarah and Tai are the ones that finished it.

SK: As your torch was snuffed, it was clear how angry you were. What was going through your mind at that moment?

OL: That's one of those times when you wish you had composed yourself a little better to say something funny or witty. I was just bummed that I was having my torch snuffed. I couldn't think of anything that cool to say, but I wish I had.

Survivor's Ozzy Lusth answers critics who say he's not a strategic player
Image: CBS

SK: If you could go back and change your exit comments, what witty thing would you say?

OL: Oh, man. You're putting me on the spot. I think I just would've been a little more gracious.

SK: Once again, you played the role of provider for the tribe by working around camp and catching fish to eat. Some fans are saying this is your continued downfall because you're distracting yourself from being socially strategic. Do you agree?

OL: Yes and no. If I didn't play that role of provider, then my tribes wouldn't have done as well as they did. But yeah, I think there's something to be said of that.

More: Survivor: Game Changers Features Questionable Season 34 Cast

Survivor's Ozzy Lusth answers critics who say he's not a strategic player
Image: CBS

SK: When you were sizing up the rest of the cast at the beginning of the game, who do you believe didn't deserve to be labeled as a game changer?

OL: That's a good question. Probably Sarah Lacina. I just don't know what she did to change the game.

SK: When it comes to challenges, you've always been a tough competitor to beat. Did you ever consider dialing it back at times so people didn't perceive you to be such a physical threat?

OL: No. That never crossed my mind. I think that would be a really cheap way to play.

More: The Hilarious Clone Strategy Tony Vlachos Planned to Use on Survivor

Survivor's Ozzy Lusth answers critics who say he's not a strategic player
Image: CBS

SK: Having played four times for a record number of days, would you argue that you're one of the best players ever?

OL: No. Maybe. I may be the best mediocre player ever.

SK: Would you play for a fifth time if they asked?

OL: Yeah, sure. Maybe in another six years.

SK: What would you do differently next time?

OL: Nothing.

More: Survivor's Sandra Diaz-Twine Says She's Still the Best Player Ever

Survivor's Ozzy Lusth answers critics who say he's not a strategic player
Image: CBS

Would you like CBS to bring Ozzy back for a fifth time? Join the conversation by leaving a comment in the section below.

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
We Have Dragon-Sized Feelings About These New Game of Thrones Photos
Who Is the Future Mr. Serena Williams, Anyway?
'American Ninja Warrior' Winners: Where Are They Now?
10 TV Shows You Probably Didn't Know Were Based on Shakespeare Plays
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. How My Mother's Miscarriage Held Clues About My Own Infertility
  2. How I Explained My Mental Illness to My Kid
  3. Why You Should Never Choose Your Own Profile Picture
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started