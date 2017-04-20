Survivor's Ozzy Lusth answers critics who say he's not a strategic player

Even after four seasons competing on Survivor, Ozzy Lusth remains one of the most popular castaways ever. From his strength in challenges, to his Mowgli-like survival skills, he's an instantly recognizable character among the sea of 498 previous contestants. In our one-on-one interview today, Ozzy explained what went wrong for him this season and revealed his desire to possibly play one more time. Plus, find out which remaining player does he believe is not a true game changer.
Ozzy Lusth: I knew that I was gonna get some votes, but I didn't think I was gonna go home. I thought the people I was aligned with would be true to their word. I was definitely shocked.
OL: She floated the idea, but the people I thought I could trust are the ones who went with it. She is the one who started the conversation, but Brad, Sarah and Tai are the ones that finished it.
OL: That's one of those times when you wish you had composed yourself a little better to say something funny or witty. I was just bummed that I was having my torch snuffed. I couldn't think of anything that cool to say, but I wish I had.
OL: Oh, man. You're putting me on the spot. I think I just would've been a little more gracious.
OL: Yes and no. If I didn't play that role of provider, then my tribes wouldn't have done as well as they did. But yeah, I think there's something to be said of that.
OL: That's a good question. Probably Sarah Lacina. I just don't know what she did to change the game.
OL: No. That never crossed my mind. I think that would be a really cheap way to play.
OL: No. Maybe. I may be the best mediocre player ever.
OL: Yeah, sure. Maybe in another six years.
OL: Nothing.
